Love Horoscope For Thursday January 27, 2022

Aries

Venus in Capricorn is coming to a close, and for you Aries, this can mean reflecting on the futility involved in romance especially when you put a lot of effort into something but it's not reciprocated back by others.

The lack of involvement may be a dealbreaker for you, and if a relationship is on the rocks, you may feel it more than ever.

Taurus

Venus retrograde is moving to the final stages of Capricorn, and this brings reflection and intensity to your beliefs in love.

There's always a little voice that speaks to your heart helping you to understand yourself better. So, what do you think relationships 'ought' to be, Taurus? Are these sabotaging or improving your romantic life?

Gemini

When someone gives love to you but pulls back later it sends mixed signals that are confusing and leave you wondering what went wrong. Maybe nothing.

Dating doesn't necessarily mean you have to communicate every day or all of the time. A little bit of space can be fun and playful, and perhaps mysterious bringing you closer together down the road.

Cancer

Not all relationships need to be the same, and what you thought you'd enjoy as a traditional couple could change, especially while Venus is in the final stages of her Capricorn transit.

You may come to terms or feel that you need to redefine certain things, and as problems or solutions rise to the surface, you'll start to figure it out.

Leo

There's no reason to make a big deal out of small routine changes that you or your significant other have begun to make. Sometimes you just need to do something to make life fun again or to lessen the pressures of life.

It's a great time to revise schedules based on new information, especially anything you've recently thought about or realized. It can be really fun to change certain things in your life, especially if they make sense.

Virgo

Sometimes dating goes nowhere, and not all romance leads to love.

Even though you are hopeful or feeling optimistic about the future, you might realize that a fling is more likely especially during Venus retrograde. But stay calm and focus on the fun part.

Flirting or a crush can lead to something more, but relax and see where things lead.

Libra

It's heartbreaking when your family or relationships are in the fray, and you might not be able to bridge the gap and get everyone talking again.

These things happen in families, Libra, and as much as you'd like to fix everything, there's a time to be hands-off. This is one of them.

Scorpio

It's time to be honest, especially about what's on your mind and heart, Scorpio.

You can't back peddle after speaking the truth, and as much as you may want to avoid hurting someone's feelings, there are times when you have to say what needs to be said in love so that they can hear it.

Sagittarius

Money does not buy love, but it can make it easier to care for a person you want to help and have empathy toward. Today, you may find yourself in a position to be there for a friend in a monetary way.

From donating to others in need or giving to a friend you know. If you have a chance to be the one who provides assistance, why not? Sharing from your heart can be a great feeling for you, too.

Capricorn

When you are at a place in your life where you're changing but the people around you are staying the same, it's hard to know how to feel.

But, Capricorn, your growth is for you, and it's a special time in your life.

Don't hold back your joy for the sake of others. Instead, be yourself. You may be encouraging people by how you live your life.

Aquarius

The only thing harmful about the past is what you do with it. You may hold on to it too tightly allowing yourself to be defined by others.

You might refuse to look at it, and then not grow. Love yourself, Aquarius.

Be willing to review your history of relationships, lovers, and things that help you see your part. The common denominator for each relationship is you.

Pisces

Friends are so wonderful, especially when you're single or in a committed relationship.

You can let your hair down and be yourself. Give thanks for these special people in your life today, and don't be shy about letting them know you love them so much!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.