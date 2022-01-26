One Card Tarot Reading For January 27, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, January 27, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Thursday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Sometimes feeling bored is a good thing because it encourages you to give birth to new ideas.

Why fill the time with senseless activities just to avoid feeling lonely or that your life is lacking something?

This is a good thing, Aries, because it gives you a chance to create and use your imagination for the next chapter of your life. The path is wide open

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Everyone wants to have a sense that they have 'come home' and at this moment, Taurus it's so easy to focus on what you need or want. Don't shoot these negative thoughts down with toxic positivity.

Let yourself feel the need to make things better and to fill your space with beautiful items that foster joy and are pleasing to your eyes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Bad things happen to good and bad people, Gemini, and you aren't always going to suffer the consequences of someone else's behavior.

For now, picking these pieces up to improve your life after a catastrophe is hard to do. But, you've moved beyond the worst of it.

Now, you're edging to the other side soon crossing to a place where all the damage is behind you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Maybe you don't want to focus on the positive outcomes right now. You have every right to decide that you want to evaluate the tough times and focus on how this made you feel. There's anger and rage that creeps up after a tough time, no matter how good it feels to know it's over.

In the end, Cancer, healing is imperfect, and you're entitled to the full range of emotions that need to be expressed until you're ready to let go and say, "Yes, this was worth the pain of the journey" and only you can decide when that time is right.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

A sweet time in your life is about to unfold. Are you ready to experience natural beauty, true connection, mingled with heartfelt warmth?

Romance is all around you, Leo, and when you focus on falling in love with love, you're able to see the beauty in everything.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You're on an adventure, and this ride is one that will take you to great heights but also challenge your resolve to hang in there when times are tough.

You were destined for this moment in time, Virgo, and no matter what happens next, as long as you continue to embrace the journey, you'll find that every moment was worth your time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Some success can manifest without a plan, but to a project or goal to make it for the long haul you'll want and need to be diligent and intentional.

Of course, you may have stumbled across your inspiration and made some gains now, but you can't assume that this will take you to the heights you hope to reach.

As inconvenient as it sounds initially, Libra, slowing down to plan is one of the best things you can do to hurry up and enjoy your future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

You're unique, and as singular as you are, your goals, dreams, hopes and fears are all hinged on your own perspective.

Don't borrow the ambition of someone else. They may advise you on what 'you should do' but the only person who truly knows what feels right for you is yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

You like to think of yourself as an open book, but honesty is not ALWAYS the best policy.

Sometimes you have to keep certain things to yourself. You don't want to bare your soul to someone you've just met. It's not essential for that person to know every single detail of your life until the timing is both right and appropriate.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

You want a specific outcome but that means you have to do certain things to get there. The truth is that you're not willing to commit those sacrifices, so what will it be, Capricorn?

You have to really ask yourself if you can do what needs to be done without compromising yourself and undermining it all.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

It's been like herding cats lately, hasn't it, Aquarius? You put all your energy and effort into something (or someone) and poof, they are gone without a warning. It's a little off-putting and takes time to get used to.

People aren't always on the same page, but that doesn't mean it's you. It could mean that the right one has not come along and you're working on discovering your likes and dislikes as you wait.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Not everything comes with a consequence even though it feels like something bad will happen to you or someone you love.

The universe doesn't want you to fail. It's doing it all to show you support, so you can succeed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.