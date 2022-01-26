Your daily horoscope for January 27, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

Daily horoscope for January 27, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

That feeling you sometimes get that asks if there's something more out there will heighten as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of adventure and travel.

It's the perfect time to think ahead and plan a road trip. Perhaps get your passport updated, or if you don't have one, get your passport so that when an opportunity comes to travel either domestically or internationally, you're ready to explore.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may be in for a surprise, Taurus, as the universe opens doors that you did not expect to find.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of secrets and shared resources, and this can come in the form of a money gift or a partner who receives a type of bonus that works out in your mutual favor.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The need to be free, and wonder why that is calling out your name, Gemini, but sometimes you just want to explore what's out there without really changing your relationship status at the moment.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of commitments, and the need for 'space' or to have some me-time may prompt you to be less responsive to text messages or to answer the phone when someone you typically connect with often calls.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If you love a routine but also like to think outside of the box, this week there's plenty of time for you to think of a new approach to an old system that's no longer working for you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of routines, and it's the perfect time to change things up a bit in time-saving ways. Research blogs or check out hacks on TikTok to see what others are doing that works.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You can learn things about yourself by doing art, making things that are fun and don't have to have a purpose.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of creativity, so use your imagination and enjoy trying your hand on a craft or project that takes your mind off the daily grind.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When was the last time you visited a relative out of town? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of home and the family, and it's a great time to plan a family reunion or to give a relative a call.

Maybe write a thank you letter to a grandparent or finally attend church with an aunt who has been inviting you for years but you've not wanted to go — just this one time.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Open up and speak what's on your mind? For you, Libra, the odds could be never, but today, you might be more bold and forthright than usual.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of communication, and even though it's not always your strong suit, the chattier side of you can come out thanks to a little fire energy playing in your favor.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of money, and on one hand, your practical side says not to buy, but you know that a little retail therapy is good for the soul.

So, when this lunar transit hits, you might long to stroll a nearby mall to shop until you drop. Just be careful to keep your budget in mind when you do.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This is your time to shine, and it's good to focus on a few things that you know need to be a priority in your life.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of identity. So plan to work on things that are near and dear to your heart. Start a new project. Get excited to hit a new goal and don't make any excuses that hold back your progress.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You can be a bit edgy and confrontational when you need to be, and today, you. might be able to show that you're not a doormat, especially if you've allowed things to slide more than you used to do.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of hidden enemies, but be careful when it comes to bumping heads with others. You realize that this is something you need to do, or at the very least when setting boundaries with others.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's so nice to tell people how you really feel, and when you make that connection and it just seems right, you're going to say so.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of friendships. So, go out and have fun. Explore new connections. See what's out there in the world, Aquarius whether it be taking a class, signing up for a group, or accepting a date to a social outing.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may have a full-blown realization about what you want to do and be a professional person.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of career and social status, and this can be a time of new discovery. Perhaps you're ready for a career change? Or maybe you'll enjoy working on a hobby that gives you joy and helps you to generate income down the road.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

