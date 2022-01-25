One Card Tarot Reading For January 26, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, January 26, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Take things at face value, Aries.

When you get the Page of Cups tarot card, a message may be received, but it will either be untimely or old information that is no longer accurate or necessary to know.

Fact-check when you sense something needs clarification, and make it a practice this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Life isn't always smooth-sailing, Taurus. So, when you hit a few snags, pitfalls, or bumps in the road, remember that it's par for the course you're on right now.

You will see that things work themselves out by the end of the week, and all those loose ends will tie up nicely as needed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Count yourself fortunate and blessed, Gemini. Something you did not expect takes you from the bottom to the top of your A-Game.

You might get a bonus, a raise or word that authority figures are seeing you in a positive light. Whatever it is that happens, it's going to be good!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Not everything you want is meant to be, Cancer. So, if disappointment strikes this week, it's not that you didn't do your best or that the stars were not aligned in your favor.

See the good in adversity. This setback easily could be that your life is headed in a new direction and you weren't meant to have this one thing then or now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

It's time to put up old hopes, dreams, and visions of the past. You've outgrown a few things you thought you'd like to do. You're not going to get to those crafts or those DIYs that you had planned.

Maybe you won't need the items you picked up years ago but still thought that you'd eventually complete.

The time has come to just pack them up and donate them. Someone else will appreciate it and you'll love purging what no longer serves you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Is it necessary to be petty, Virgo? You know that people push buttons for reasons that can never be understood.

So don't walk right into this trap that seeks to lure you into a problem that you don't need.

You're better than that, and you've seen this happen before. Let this person find someone else to spar with, as long as it's not you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Creative energy is starting to wane and it may be hard to start something new right now. So, you'll have to speak your peace and say you're not ready.

It can be hard for others to hear, and even harder for you to say, but Libra, certain things must be done for you and also for honesty's sake.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Adulting is so difficult, and even though you'd rather throw the blanket over your head and call out from work or cancel showing up for the day, it's your time to be responsible.

Later, you can have your fun or hand things down to someone else to do. For now, Scorpio, showing up is a powerful message to the world that no matter what, you're strong and here to be who you're meant to be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

So, you've rushed into something, and everyone is telling you to slow down. Yes, you might be getting ahead of yourself a little bit right now, but it's your way.

You have a stubborn side that's showing up in a big way. You might be wrong, Sagittarius, but then again you may prove everyone wrong as you have before time and time again. The only way you'll know is to try.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Silence is a power position. When you know it's over, you don't have to say anything anymore.

Just withdraw and let your actions speak for themselves. Eventually, even the most doubtful person will realize you did what you had to do because you wanted to.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are at a crossroads where you can start a project and make things happen for yourself. What tools do you need?

Where will you get the resources? Aquarius, write down all your questions, and when you start, do it with a plan in place.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Breakups and falling in love are two sides of the same coin. When you have to say goodbye to the person you once loved, it can be unsettling.

But you're also saying hello to a heart that's meant for you. And, even if you don't feel it right now, Pisces, this too shall pass.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.