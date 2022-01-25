3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fears About Love Come True During Moon In Scorpio Starting January 26, 2022

With the Moon in Scorpio, we come upon a new set of conditions: hypersensitivity and overly emotional needs. We all know where this could lead if we are left to ruminate in our own fears and contemplations — stress and anxiety.

This is the kind of transit where we can't let go of thoughts; we overthink things into oblivion and we rarely get the answers we are looking for. If we let our minds turn to our romantic partners, there is no doubt that we will find something out that we don't like.

That's what happens when you open the book of knowledge. You find knowledge, and as they say, "Don't go looking unless you're prepared to find something."

This is typical of a Moon in Scorpio manifestation. Seek and find - but know this, if you seek to find out something wrong about your partner, you'll find it. Be prepared.

Zodiac Signs Whose Fears About Love Come True During Moon in Scorpio on January 26, 2022



Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If only you could just trust the moment, you might be able to find some personal peace but that's not who you are, Gemini. As soon as you feel the comfort of being with a romantic partner.

You seek to find things that are wrong with them. Sometimes you end up picking them to pieces so that you can prove to yourself that you are the superior being here and that they are truly the worm you always knew them to be.

But all of this is fiction. You are being swayed by the dramatic dark energy of Moon in Scorpio. You are insulting and condescending and while you think you're being adorable, what's really happening is that you are deflecting your own sorry lack of quality from being discovered first.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have one big fear when it comes to love, and that is that you fear being found out as a fraud. You demand loyalty and devotion as if you are some kind of demigod on a throne, and you promise that you'll deliver the same kind of unwavering dedication to your mate but will you, or rather... can you?

During Moon in Scorpio, your zodiac sign, you will dwell in fear. Your mind won't be able to stop. You'll have anxiety and you will lash out at the person you love, simply because you don't know how to handle all these emotions.

Are you the fraud you think you are? You might very well be. So, what you really fear here is finding out more about who you really are.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Your case is much more simple, Pisces. You fear being left. You fear abandonment, not having the funds to support your life, and being left behind as if you are trash. This is, of course, unfounded, as you are very much loved and taken care of.

But knowing this isn't going to convince of much. You live inside your mind during Moon in Scorpio, and it really takes a toll on your perspective. You might even say you're being paranoid.

No one is your enemy, Pisces, least of all your romantic partner. And if you are carrying around the weight of past rejections, then it's time to let the past go.

Because as it looks, your present is pretty dang nice and it might be time for you to appreciate it in its reality.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.