One Card Tarot Reading For January 19, 2022

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

So, you choose with your heart, Aries, and the happily ever after ending did not happen. It hurts, royally, but this is not the end of your love life, even though it may feel that way to you right now.

This is one lesson to write down in the books. You will see. This fish needed to get tossed back into the sea, and when you finally are ready, you'll catch the one meant for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Life can be tough, and it feels as though you're on an upward climb right now.

The fighter in you says to stay the course, but that little voice on your shoulder may be saying it's too hard so you need to quit. Don't give up before the end is here, Taurus.

You'll be so glad that you didn't. No matter how difficult the problems are now, soon, you'll be at the rainbow's end and feel so grateful for your tenacity.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

You never know how strong you really are until you have to exert that level of courage in your life. So, here you are being tested as much as you can take.

It's no wonder that you feel exhausted, but muscle memory isn't just for the body, it's also for the mind. Soon, you'll be a pro at this, so much so that you'll be helping someone else to battle the same demons that showed up in your own life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

There's a time to hang in there and then there is a time to walk away. Both choices will not be easy and you can feel like you've made a mistake no matter which path you decide to take.

The thing is to look at the situation as much as you can from a distance. Put on your thinking cap. What would you tell a friend? What would you say to a stranger? Then, do that.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Nothing is definite when speaking about the future. People have their own wills, the universe has a plan, and you have many choices ahead of you, including the one you have right now at this moment.

The outcomes are often iffy, but if you believe in fate, what does it matter? The point is in the journey, and if something is meant to be, then it will happen.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You are sharp, and when you need to, you'll know exactly what it is that you need to say.

Like a verbal strategist, you'll find your way out of a poorly developed situation, and you'll also not make any enemies in the process.

Be confident in your skills, Virgo. The gift of gab is on your side.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

An important message is on its way to you, so if you're avoiding a chat with someone or holding back on speaking your mind, don't.

This is an important thing for you to take on now. As the saying goes, "Time is of the essence". So, do what you need to do, Libra. Don't delay!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

No one likes it when something they knew and experienced comes to an end. You don't want to say goodbye to a part of your identity, Scorpio, but this side of you no longer fits with your life.

You have outgrown it, and for that reason, you're moving past this chapter and on to an entirely new one that is richer with depth to expand your character.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

So you let the day go by without capitalizing on an opportunity you wanted to take advantage of. No big deal. Tomorrow is a new day. You get to hit the reset button and begin again.

Only this time, with the energy of regret and remorse, you'll not allow this to happen again. Why? Because, now, you're a day older and much wiser.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

You didn't put your guards up, and when you least expected it, someone found your soft spot and took advantage.

It's not easy to admit that you allowed this to happen to yourself, and perhaps you even were the one that helped someone to do it. But, don't beat yourself up over what was. Move forward. Rebuild, only this time, you will know what not to do in the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

A heartbreaker who broke promises has left you feeling disenchanted about love, and now you're swearing off all relationships.

Aquarius, why give someone who does not deserve you any more power? Live your best life. The greatest revenge to have is happiness.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

How do you expect something good to happen if you aren't deliberate about it? You have to make a decision on what it is that you want and then strive for it.

Make a list, Pisces. And, then promise yourself to work hard to get every single thing you've written down. You deserve it all.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.