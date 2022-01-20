Your weekly one card tarot reading is here for all zodiac signs, Aries through Pisces during the week of January 24 - 30, 2022.

Welcome to your Weekly One Card Tarot Reading, for the week of January 24 - 30, 2022.

If there's one lesson that seems to be standing out after looking at the tarot card display of the week, it's that we are all going to upgrade our knowledge. Knowledge is power, and it appears that we're on that journey now. Buckle up.

The cards imply that we're 'into it' now, meaning, the year is more than just beginning — it's here.

It's here and we have to deal with it, once again. The good part? It looks interesting, intriguing, fascinating if you will.

While we're all so used to hearing about the 'lessons we need to learn' we rarely hear about how engaging those lessons may just be. Well, it looks like this week is going to be all about being involved and curious.

So, let's see what your zodiac sign has to look forward to, according to the wondrous Tarot. By the way, if you're interested in the Tarot, I would suggest picking up a deck for yourself.

It's the kind of esoteric study that can open the doors to the mind...just in case you'd be 'interested' in that kind of thing.

Weekly One Card Tarot Reading, January 24 - 30, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

This is probably the best card anyone can EVER get, so count your blessings, Aries, as it sure does look like your week is going to be both fulfilling and blissful.

This is the culmination of your well-spent good effort and the success it brings. In love and in family, it represents union, togetherness, and personal autonomy. Self-love rules your world this week.



Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

This is the week where you dedicate yourself to spiritual learnings. You may find yourself in deep philosophical discussions with friends, and you won't walk away empty-handed, that is for sure.

You've always had a thing for esoterica and all that the spiritual paths offer in their own individual ways. This week gives you insight as to which road you will take next.



Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

In its reversed position, The Lovers doesn't necessarily mean a breakup, but it does mean that there's a learning curve ahead, in terms of your love life.

Nothing is easy, but that doesn't mean one can't grow into compromise. Everything is here for you to learn from, even the arguments you have with your lover. Take your lessons and do what you will with them.



Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Don't be surprised if this week you take an interest in something 'dark' in nature. While the Sun is the ultimate revealer, in its reversed position, it suggests that you may find new and strange interests in that which isn't automatically acceptable.

You may also go a little nuts in the food department, so don't overeat to the point where you become a bloated bag of laziness.



Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

OK, so it looks like you have to wait a little longer for that lawsuit to pay off. And if you're not involved in a legal matter, you can still count on nothing happening in terms of you being able to even the scales out.

Someone did something bad to you, and you're waiting for them to pay up. You're waiting for the karmic hand to deliver the closing argument, and you're not going to get it this week, Leo. Sorry.



Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

It's always ironic when Virgo gets the Judgement card, considering there's no one who is more judgmental than Virgo. No one. This week will see to it that the judgment you pass comes back on you, specifically to teach you a lesson.

You throw stones, Virgo, and you live in a glasshouse. Get the point? Try and watch your tongue, as those around you are starting to appreciate it less and less.



Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

The Emperor is certainly not a bad card for anyone to get, and though it implies 'maleness' it's more along the lines of how you handle a certain type of difficulty that is yet to arise. You are the person to turn to this week, and you know how to get from point A to point B without a hitch.

What is male about this card is its nature to bring out our protective side. You will defend yourself or someone else this week.



Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You might consider this week to be one of rebellion and impudence. In other words, you're going to be a real brat, challenging everyone at work, saying mean things to friends, and daring your partner to do things you certainly don't want them to do.

Heads up: you may be a brat, but you're certainly not cute. Back off with the bratty attitude. You're too old for this stuff.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Expect an anxiety-driven week, filled with work and the pressures you've put on yourself to get things done.

Naturally competitive, you've put yourself in a bind that Seven of Cups, reversed, sees you as someone who is losing sight of the goal while allowing the daily grind to eat you alive.

Remember who you are, Sagittarius, and remember what you're doing this for.



Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

It's as if you never get a break, and this week feels like your load has been tripled. Oh sure, you're doing great, and everything is going along smoothly, but man oh man, does it ever end?

You are weary but professional, and you'll do whatever it takes to accomplish your goal both personally and professionally.



Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

You can expect the help of a female figure this week, and there's a good chance it will be monetary, and that it will come from a family member.

This woman is a person you can trust, though things haven't always been fab between you two. Still, they are reliable and intelligent, and she is the right person to go to with your queries.



Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

This week is about surveying the land, or in your case, watching over your dominion, aka your home.

It's time to gloat and relax a bit as you invite friends over to show off your new stuff. It just feels good to be you and to know that nothing is being threatened or challenged this week. An easy week; one where you get to kick back and love the work you've done.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda