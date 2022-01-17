How Uranus Direct Affects Your Zodiac Sign Starting January 18, 2022

Your Uranus direct horoscopes for all zodiac signs are here starting January 18, 2022.

To understand the value and meaning of Uranus direct, we need to understand what Uranus is about, and the fact that in order for this planet to 'go direct' it has to come from a retrograde phase.

Uranus has just gone direct, as it's been retrograde since August 19, 2021. And what does Uranus represent to us? Rebellion. Shock. Disturbance. Change. Revolution. And so, during Uranus retrograde, we got to experience the softening of these aspects. The retrograde basically made it easier on us. Which means...

Uranus direct will absolutely stir things up. If there are fights to be had, they'll be had. If there are major revolutions to be experienced, then we will experience them. This is not an easy time. This is the time of action and advancement. We take huge risks during Uranus direct.

Get ready to feel uncomfortable and uneasy. Get ready to take that nervous energy and do something BIG with it. The quiet times are over; we are getting the call to action, and we will answer that call, in our own ways, during Uranus direct.

Uranus Direct Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Starting January 18, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As if you needed yet another reason to get all warrior-like and feisty. Well, it's on, Aries. Pick a cause and fight for it. It's that simple, but if you want to come out a victor, then fight for something noble.

Put your intense anger and rebellious side to work for a good cause. You are all successful when you place your fiery energy into something productive. Be generous, do the right thing.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus direct will throw invitations your way, and while you're taking in all of this new information, you'll discover that there's something here that demands your attention.

You're tired of sitting at home feeling like a lump on a log; you want action. You want to be involved with something greater than television binging. Let this transit fuel you up, and then pick a direction and get yourself out that door. The world needs you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've never been one to follow the rules, and with Uranus direct, you'll want to literally break them down so that they no longer exist. You are a pure rebel, Gemini, and often times you have stayed in the background, waiting for your time.

That time is now, and you feel it in your bones. There are people you wish to tell off. People you wish to rid yourself of, as you find them to be parasites. Do what you need to do in order to claim your own authenticity.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

With Uranus direct, you are now faced with your own self, in the mirror. You want change. You want OUT, but there's someone in your way: YOU. This transit puts the spotlight on you and your inability to forgive and forget.

Now that you know that this is what you need in order to progress, it's time to get on that horse and ride it. Do not be afraid. Fear is what keeps you in the past. Break free from that bondage and let yourself live again.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's time to grab hold of all of your Leo energy and take a stand. People are looking to you for advice and leadership. Can you handle this job?

Yes, you were born to take charge. Focus on the details and gather together the right people to help you achieve your goals. You'll find that Uranus direct gives you all the power and direction that you'll need.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Desperate times require desperate measures, they say, and you feel this more than ever before. Uranus direct is waking up and during this transit, your rebellious nature will actually find purpose.

You may have been floundering around for the last few months, all dressed up with no place to go; now you know where to go and what to do with all of that brilliant Virgo energy.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You knew this day would come, and Uranus direct delivers it to you on a silver platter. It's THAT day, the day where you get off your tush and you start to make something out of your life.

There's no room for chaos anymore, and considering that's one of Uranus direct's major attributes, you're going to have to learn how to kick its butt. The time is NOW, Libra. You have to take action. Life your life - it's not going to live it for you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've got something on your mind, and with Uranus direct, you'll be able to achieve it, big time. This has to do with money and finance, and it could very well mean that any investments you take on right now will pay off hugely for you.

Trust your gut to take those chances. Let everyone else play the 'fraidy-cat that kind of fear isn't your style. Bet big and reap the rewards of your courageous moves.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What Uranus direct is going to stir up in you are some very disturbing ideas in the world of the arts. Always the creative rebel, you know that there's no life in stagnation, and you've been stagnant for a while now.

In walks the new transit and it's not going to let you get away with being lazy any longer. Be prepared to think big, disturb the status quo, and delight the world with your weirdness.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If there's anyone who is overjoyed to welcome in Uranus direct, it's you, Capricorn, as this transit really brings out the best in you.

You are a divine light during times like these, and it will be you who takes that chance and gets something done that no one else could possibly handle. You are a creative force of nature and you come with risky ideas and rebellious plans. Do it!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This transit comes with big surprises, and you do not like big surprises because they take away your choice, and nobody loves to own their choices as you do, Aquarius.

And so, you are going to be the one to bring the big surprises. You might be a control freak, but Uranus direct adores a good control freak. In fact, it backs up crazy ideas and...big surprises. Bring it, Aquarius.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Everyone always thinks you're the reliable, safe choice, don't they, Pisces? Who would ever suspect that during Uranus direct, you'd be the one they call 'rebel'?

Ah yes, you know this about yourself, but you also know it's about expertly finding the right moment to show your true colors. Enough of this slinking into the background routine. You are now ready to take on the world. So mote it be!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda