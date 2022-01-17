Love Horoscope For Tuesday January 18, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 18, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Aries

The Moon enters your solar house of pleasure, but are you enjoying yourself as you should or making time for love? If not, this is your chance to prioritize the happiness in your life.

Plan an outing with someone you care about. Make it a point to explore your hobbies or to stop working so much each week at the expense of living a well-balanced life.

Taurus

When it comes to protecting the people you love, you are the first one to volunteer for the role.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of home and the family, and this transit may bring with it some hardship in your home that requires your stubbornness and bravery to show up in a way that you did not expect — rock in the midst of the storm.

Gemini

Carefully calculate your moves, Gemini. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of communication, and your chatter can feel like a roar today.

You may not intend to come across so strongly, but there are times when even gentle advice is received as overly assertive suggestions.

So, don't take it personally if you get a little kickback when you try to help. It's not you. This time around, you can blame it on the Moon.

Cancer

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of personal property, and your territorial side comes out over the next few days, and it's important to buffer your approach and not come on too strongly.

You might favor the word 'mine' and want to establish who owns what or who is responsible for what, especially if you're in the middle of a breakup, divorce or some sort of legal petition where property is being divided.

Leo

The Moon will transit your zodiac sign for the next few days, and this happens once a month.

When you have Luna in your sign it can be an emotional time where you want to change and break free from past habits, things you have done that are familiar but no longer working for you in love and relationships. Start to implement small changes to your life that make the most sense.

This window of time can bring awareness of what you need to do through the rest of the month before the Sun enters your sector of commitments — bringing new love or reviving an existing relationship.

Virgo

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of hidden enemies. Someone may think that they are pulling a fast one on you, Virgo, and you may even see their actions a mile away.

You might find it hard not to say something aloud when you spot the wolf in sheep's clothing in your life. Be forewarned a strong approach could backfire on you and lead to the end of the relationship altogether, as the Moon's transit opposes Saturn, Mercury retrograde, and Venus rx, too.

Libra

The Moon enters your solar house of friendships and this lunar phase, just as the Full Moon ushers in change that is timely and necessary.

Someone may be making an exit from your life, and for you, this is the time to say goodbye.

Scorpio

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of career and social status.

You are ready to assume a new role in your life but before you can take this one, you'll have to let go of what you used to be. This is a transition period from Full to New Moon.

So, as each day passes, little by little, you'll start to see yourself in a new light and become more comfortable with assuming greater responsibilities than what you had previously.

Sagittarius

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of higher learning, and this is a spiritual energy.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

What have you believed in the past, but you know you no longer think? You are a thriving, fully adaptive person who is dynamic and forever searching. Ask the universe for wisdom and discernment. You'll get what you need.

Capricorn

The Moon your solar house of shared resources. Don't be surprised if the next few days come with a type of announcement, letter in the mail, or some sort of meeting where a secret gets revealed or a resource is announced, terminated.

The truth can be off-putting, however, helpful too. Capricorn, you learn to tap into new markets or get help from others that you never would have searched out, making this challenge a blessing in disguise.

Aquarius

Admitting you're no longer vested into a project, relationship or situation will not be easy, Aquarius, but it's best to admit it aloud so that the process of closure begins.

Once the Moon enters your solar house of commitment, it's time to review passion that has dwindled.

Your follow-through has become affected, and if you're not going to do what you say, then let others make room for someone who will.

Pisces

The Moon enters your solar house of daily duties, and Pisces, you need to ask yourself if it's important for you to take on more than what you truly are able to complete.

Your day only comes with 24 hours, Pisces. And, even though your heart is in the right place, don't try to squeeze in so many tasks. Keep things simple.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.