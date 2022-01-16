Love Horoscope For Monday January 17, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 17, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Aries

The Full Moon glides from Cancer into bold and determined Leo making it easy to pick up the phone and bravely slide into your favorite crush's dms.

Up your banter with someone that you like by being a bit more flirty and direct. Don't let shyness stop you from saying what you really think or feel this Monday.

Taurus

When the Moon enters Leo, your fixed Taurus energy is channeled best while at home with someone you love.

Plan for a quiet evening on the couch in your favorite sweats and comfy sweater. Pop in a rom-com movie and maybe order a pizza to end the night on a quieter note.

Gemini

You take the lead in every conversation once the Moon enters Leo today.

Even if it's a rule for you not to be the first one to initiate conversation or to shoot a text after being left on read once before, you might break it just to satisfy your curiosity.

Cancer

Take care of your agenda and needs today as the Moon moves attention away from you to your personal property and possession. Is it time to for deep cleaning at home or maybe you need to tie up some loose ends on the domestic front?

Whatever it is that you tend to today, be sure not to make it all about others. Today, like yesterday is best to dedicate yourself to your personal needs.

Leo

The Moon enters your zodiac sign and it's a great time to do something that helps put you in the mood for love and romance.

Buy yourself or someone else flowers. Highlight your best features, Leo, all the attention is going to be on you. So, dab on your favorite perfume and wear red.

Virgo

Some relationship problems can no longer be ignored, and if you were already on pins and needles, you might feel pushed over the edge and decide confrontation is necessary.

While it may be hard to see the other person's point of view when you are feeling stubborn in your pride and anger during a Moon in Leo, remind yourself that you like to focus on facts. So, when feelings get the best of you, you're one step ahead.

Libra

Make time for friendship and enjoy a social outing. The Moon in Leo encourages you to paint the town red, even though it's early in the week.

Catch an early movie or meet up with a bestie for after-work drinks. The next few days are perfect for social engagements, including meeting someone for the first time on a blind date.

Scorpio

Try not to let pride cloud your vision the next few days.

The Moon entering Leo stokes the fire of everyone's ego, but you may be more sensitive to your reputation and any slights that come your way intended or not.

Avoid individuals who gossip, especially in mean-spirited ways. You don't want to fall into the same. Without realizing it, they may also say a thing about you, too!

Sagittarius

Take a step back from the mundane things in life and focus your energy on spiritual matters. It's time to get back to square one as depleting your energy could cause you to feel less optimistic about love and life. If the little things have started to get on your nerves, take a step back, Sagittarius.

This Moon in Leo is a call to higher thoughts and to let go of what is temporary and fleeting.

Capricorn

If you don't ask for what you want, how do you expect to get it?

You aren't the type to wait for someone else to do for you what you can do for yourself, right? So, Capricorn, in the next few days while the Moon is in your sector of shared resources, be sure to make your desires known.

Aquarius

Love is in the air, and it's bold and brazen. If you've been thinking about making the first move, you might surprise yourself with how strongly the desire is now to do so.

The Moon enters your sector of commitments, and topics like marriage, partnership, dating, and making a relationship official are likely to come up. If you're ready to take the leap of faith, you'll be jumping in with both feet falling in love.

Pisces

Love is an action verb, and Pisces, you are so willing to show how you truly feel.

The Moon in Leo brings out your sweet caretaker side. From cooking to spending time with someone you love doing errands together, anything that keeps you closely connected is a true expression of your heart — a warm start to the week.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.