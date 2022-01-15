Love Horoscope For Sunday January 16, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 16, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Aries

Focus on what you can control, Aries. Life is like a seesaw.

One area may seem to be doing better than the other, so when you feel as though love is not how you'd like it to be, channel your energy where you are feeling most successful.

A boost to your confidence can be powerful and refresh your mind when you need to switch gears and focus on a relationship problem.

Taurus

With today's Moon opposite Venus retrograde, looking inward is key.

Allow your mind to quiet down just enough to hear your inner voice.

You might not see certain things during the haste of life, but when you just allow little pauses between events or time shared with others, that's when you suddenly gain insight.

Gemini

How do you feel about your future?

Today's Venus opposite the Moon may have you wondering about the places where your life and even your identity merge with the world around you. Where you allow others to enter your life, chaos can manifest.

Strong reactions can cause you to wonder if you have given too much too soon, and this might be an important thing to review this week in the quiet solitude of your own thoughts.

Cancer

People change when in a relationship, but it's best to do so without the need to please someone else.

Single or in a relationship, the current Moon in your zodiac sign is a reason to look at your life to see how to improve.

It's easy to look at what your partner or other people are doing, but the change that you will see the most benefit from will come from decisions you make that impact your life directly — with or without any prodding from another person.

Leo

Trust issues and a feeling of 'I can't trust anyone right now' can come up when the Moon in Cancer transits your solar house of enemies. The reality is that there is almost always something that can undermine your time, energy, and effort.

Partners in a relationship try to note them sooner than later. When was the last time you and your partner reviewed the status of your relationship? This week it's time to do a mini-check-in to see how you both are feeling.

Virgo

The day was made for having fun and being playful, Virgo.

It's a wonderful time to enjoy company with a friend doing something fun and simple. Have fun without any expectations.

See where things go if you're not sure you want to cross the line. Love can blossom between friends and if you don't feel the vibe is mutual, that's OK.

Libra

A part of you just wants a little bit of recognition from the loves of your life, but it often feels hardest to get from family.

You can't command respect, but you can set boundaries in your life that prevents you from experiencing the opposite — disrespect. And, if you have toxic family members distance yourself for your own sense of sanity.

Scorpio

Love is the ultimate adventure, Scorpio, so when you start to fall hard for someone it's as though all your guards begin to fall and you want to open your heart wide and let the other person in.

It's good to feel these powerful emotions, but you may also want to tread carefully. Let a person earn the trust you're so willing to give and for you to ultimately give it in the way that you want. There's no regret when you let love take its time.

Sagittarius

Secrets can hold you hostage, Sagittarius. You might feel as though others know what you're thinking and feeling because of how open and honest you tend to be.

Your insecurities and feelings of imposter syndrome are only going to last for a moment. Once you start to see that the only way people can pick up on your fears is if you share them aloud, you'll begin to feel more comfortable in your skin.

Capricorn

When two people enter a relationship they become mirrors to one another, so today, when the Moon speaks to Venus, you may see your partner's flaws.

It will be so tempting to point at them and judge, but remember that what you see in them is most likely what they see in you.

Aquarius

Feeling anxious about dating or where your love life will go? It's normal to have so many mixed feelings about what the future will bring.

Don't let worry get you down or hold you back. Instead, focus on what you can do a little bit at a time, then let life take care of the rest.

Pisces

The day is perfect for romance, Pisces.

With the Moon in your sector of pleasure, it's time to kick back and let your cares go for the day. Fill the day with simple pleasures and try to live in the now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.