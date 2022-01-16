One Card Tarot Reading For January 17, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, January 17, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

What do you do better than anyone else? Don't shy away from shining in this area of your life.

Your talent can become a source of strength, income potential or help you when you need it the most. If you've been hiding a skill, start bringing it to the surface for others to see. It's time!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Childhood, times past and the joys that you experienced in the middle of your adolescence are all topics that come up for you when the Six of Wands is drawn.

Look through old photos and reminisce. Let your mind return to playful times when life was simple.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

News can come through for you, and this can be a happy announcement or a message from a friend to reconnect.

Don't detach from the world or avoid checking voice messages today. A sweet surprise could be in store!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Yes, you are creative, Cancer, even if you don't feel imaginative, you have the traits of an artist hidden. Why not dabble in something that you've felt drawn to try.

Pick up a DIY kit or stop by an art store to look around. Art can help you to explore your inner feelings, so why not give it a try?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Hesitation is good, but not when it becomes an excuse for inaction.

Are you on hold because you are afraid of the consequences associated with your choices? You have to keep moving, Leo, or else things will be decided for you because doing nothing is a decision, too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Rules are not always a bad thing, Virgo. Having to follow the crowd and the way things have always been done can be a blessing in disguise.

You might not like how things are established right now but work with it. You never know what will happen. There can be strength in numbers.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Time alone is good for the soul, Libra, and if you need a little bit of me-time, say so. Unplug.

You don't have to apologize for not being available. When the day starts, it's there for you to decide how to fill the time, and if you need it for yourself, then that's the way to go.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You get a second chance, Scorpio, and what a wonderful opportunity. You are invited to start fresh and to let your worries and cares fall away.

You can do anything you set your mind to do. Nothing can hold your success back unless you allow it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Arguments and conflicts aren't just inconvenient, they are signs that you have outgrown a situation, Sagittarius. You are beyond this pettiness.

Own that and don't try to hold on to the past. The universe is hinting that your future is calling for you. So, why stay here when something so much bigger is out there waiting for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You are in creative mode, Capricorn. When you give birth to something whether it be in art, writing, a project, or a business plan, you're bringing something to life.

Who knows? This could be your life's purpose or part of a higher calling.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You can only avoid conflict for so long, Aquarius.

Eventually, you have to deal with the situation. So, rather than wait for things to get worse, handle matters now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Your feelings light the way, Pisces. Strong reactions are there to help you understand when something is right or wrong.

You don't want to ignore your instincts, especially when you feel compelled to do something about it.

Take your time to think it over, but don't dismiss those natural instincts.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.