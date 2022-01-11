Love Horoscope For Wednesday January 12, 2022

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 12, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Aries

Venus in Capricorn has you ready to put in the work for love. With Jupiter in a semi-square to the planet of love, you might feel anxious and more prepared than your partner is right now.

This is OK, but a part of you may feel like your love is being misplaced. Perhaps it is, or maybe you need to wait.

Taurus

With Saturn in your reputation sector, you may feel that you're not getting the respect and consideration you deserve right now. This can emphasize today's Venus retrograde in a semi-square to Jupiter.

Ask yourself an honest question, Taurus. Are you caught up in a relationship and in over your head? Evaluate your feelings, and be honest with yourself.

Gemini

You live and learn. Sometimes you share too much, too soon, Gemini, and this can have you asking yourself if you should not have come on so strongly with a person you just met. So the next few days are essential for exercising discretion and reservedness even though it's difficult at times.

The culprit? Venus retrograde in your sector of secrets. And when she is spoken to by Jupiter, the planet of growth, she divulges so quickly. With the Moon entering your zodiac sign, you may need to put the breaks on.

Cancer

It's time to hit the reset button spiritually and energetically in your love life. While Venus retrograde continues to bring things up for you to think about and review in the area of romance, it's important to tread lightly (at least for today).

Venus retrograde continues to semisquare Jupiter in your sector of shared resources. Therefore, serious commitments such as comingling assets should not be rushed into right now. So be careful what you say yes to, Cancer, and be cautious about overcommitting right now.

Leo

Dating can be tricky, and right now, you may be wondering who is to blame. Perhaps no one.

How's your approach working right now? With Saturn in your commitment sector, responsibilities may have put a halt to your social life.

So, if you're dating, using new apps, or trying to strike up a conversation with someone new but not getting the response you hoped for, review your timing.

Virgo

Jupiter in Aquarius emphasis keeping your love life in balance, Virgo, and you may have neglected your significant other, or maybe even yourself in the name of work.

With Jupiter putting pressure on Venus in your romance sector, think about your overall love life. What are you not doing?

Do you need a weekly date night? Are you not getting in enough cuddle time? Make space for the things that build up your intimacy, beginning with quality time.

Libra

When your ruler is in Capricorn, it brings a lot of attention to your sector of home and family. Family is your soft spot, Libra, so you want to fortify it and make things right when you can.

Venus speaks to Jupiter in your sector of romance and pleasures, so this is a beautiful time to try and cultivate positive opportunities in your home.

Be strategic and place things that foster opportunities, such as romantic poetry books nearby or pens with post-it notes so that you have a chance to write I love you often.

Scorpio

Write down your thoughts and feelings, Scorpio. The act of writing is going to be so healing for you as Venus speaks to Jupiter and this can bring up a lot of painful thoughts and feelings about your family of origin.

You will want to remind yourself that you are strong and completely in control of your own life. Self-love is something worthwhile working on, so don't neglect it this week.

Sagittarius

Do you share your expenses with a partner? Perhaps some money is due back to you and you've not had a chance to talk about it yet.

Lucky Jupiter speaks to Venus retrograde in your money sector and this supports important conversations related to income and perhaps leads to a reimbursement you need.

Capricorn

You cannot control the outcome and giving does not necessarily mean you'll receive.

That's the risk of Venus retrograde speaking to Jupiter in your property sector — things that you do, you may slightly think that you will receive back in return, but maybe not.

This can be a setup for disappointment. So when you love, love without expecting anything in return, and let things happen organically.

Aquarius

Your past is not an obstacle to love unless you let it be, and with Venus in your sector of hidden enemies, you may be dealing with feelings of remorse or regret about wishing evil on another person.

Forgive yourself, Aquarius, as it's normal to feel angry at times when hurt, but it's time to let go and move on with your life.

Pisces

A lot of times bad things happen to people, and this can be hard to watch.

You may be observing a breakup between friends, and even though this is not what you wanted, acceptance is key.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.