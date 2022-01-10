3 Zodiac Signs Who Stop Missing An Ex During Sun Sextile Neptune Starting January 11 - 12, 2022

When it's time to move, it's almost as if we hear a 'click' that represents the right moment.

When we break up with someone, it takes time to heal. Sometimes, it even takes years, but we all start to notice that, after a certain point, we're not thinking of them as much, or, the pain of the separation doesn't really hold the same kind of sting as it once did.

We have a new transit here: Sun sextile Neptune, and what it does is that it helps us to find that 'click' moment. It's the moment when we know deep down in our hearts that this thing is really over.

You'll notice it when you recognize how little you think of that ex, and how their place in your mind has been moved to the back, where it's much less noticeable, perhaps even ignored.

Some never get over their ex. They will talk about them and revere them to their dying day while others utilize the healing powers of Sun sextile Neptune to let go of what is rapidly turning into unnecessary baggage.

There is a time to let go, and a time to stop venerating and missing the person who is no longer in one's life. That time is now, and it comes with the assistance of Sun sextile Neptune.

Zodiac Signs Who Stop Missing An Ex During Sun Sextile Neptune Starting January 11 - 12, 2022



Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Click. It happened. You are about to hear that metaphorical click, and what it means to you is that your old ex is no longer in the forefront of your mind. Suddenly, thanks to Sun sextile Neptune, you'll feel lighter, less burdened. You'll wonder what's going on inside you and it will occur to you that you haven't thought of your ex in...days.

Or, is it weeks? Just the idea that you can't tell how long ago it was since you've had your last thought on this person is outstanding and interesting to you. So, this healing thing. It really works? Yes, it does. Whether you and this ex of yours broke up in good or bad conditions matters not. What's important is that you don't slip back. You're moving on, Gemini, and it's all good.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's been a very long, hard journey for you, in terms of letting go of your ex. After all, you built a life with this person and you trusted that you'd be with them through thick and thin. The way life worked out, however, showed you otherwise. It's in your Cancer nature to think about them, to miss them all the time, and that has really taken a lot out of you.

Too much time has passed and you've started to feel like you're wasting it all. Sun sextile Neptune lets you know that it's no longer worth it; you've put in your pound of flesh and now it's time to move on. The good part is that you are truly ready. No more missing the ex, no more thinking about the ex. Ta, ta!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You stop missing your ex when you come to terms with who your ex really is, and what they mean, or meant in your life. This person may have been the love of your life, but the truth is you were never the love of their life, and they found it quite easy to leave you.

You never took that seriously and you've been telling yourself that this person was much better than they actually are. They hurt you and you forgave them, and on some level, you believed that that would redeem their memory in your eyes. It hasn't. You've come to realize that all their goodness is merely your projection.

They are not good, they are not worth venerating, and thanks to Sun sextile Neptune, you know now that they are not worth missing.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda