Love Horoscope For Sunday January 9, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 9, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, January 09, 2022.

Aries

Neptune often dissolves relationships and when it speaks to Venus retrograde, you begin to see relationships in a new light.

For you, especially, the sign of beginnings, endings are sad when they happen in love, but for you Aries, a karmic relationship is starting to show its truth and the reality is that things are as pretty as you had hoped.

Rather than throw a bow on it and pretend to play nice, it may mean that you have to let things come to a close.

Taurus

You are at a place in your life where friends over lovers start to seem like a pretty good idea. You might need more time to nurse a broken heart and to find closure in your life.

Disappointments can heal, and you can nurse your feelings back into good health with time, but distance from a romance that went sour is needed.

Gemini

What about your reputation? If someone you love is slandering and gossiping about you behind your back, do you really need them in your life?

Cancer, you know that you cannot allow someone to continue to smile in your face and use your kindness against you. It's time to find your backbone and stop playing nice to someone who is doing you dirty.

Cancer

You learn and you love, Leo. That's how things happen in relationships and sometimes when the lesson is super hard for you, you might resist.

It's OK to be imperfect when you're walking through the dark side of things with your partner. But, when you are at a place that requires humility and acceptance, be humble enough to admit you're not where you want to be, but you're willing to work hard to get there — together.

Leo

There are some situations where you have to divulge a secret, and when it comes to having a crush on a friend, that matters.

If you've been harboring emotions for someone who seems to not even know that you are hanging by a thread hoping they feel the same way too, it's time for you to reveal these emotions.

Even if their answer is no, at least you know that there isn't any hope, and you can put boundaries around your heart.

Virgo

Commitment is such a big word, so when you said you wanted to love someone for life, you meant it.

But now with all this new information about your person, you are faced with a decision — do you stay or do you go? It's a tough choice to make, so let your heart decide.

Libra

It's time to pull back a bit, Libra. It seems like you are always doing the lion's share of work in this relationship, and if your partner won't even meet you halfway, what does that mean for your future?

Relationships that last require the effort of two people striving to grow together. Right now, it may not seem that way, but you're growing apart, and it's up to you to stop being the glue that holds everything together.

Scorpio

Romance is sweet, but when your relationship starts to grow roots, you need something concrete and solid to hold things together.

You are at a turning point in your union where it's time to grow up and to be there for one another during the tough times.

It's not easy, but once you get to a place of security, you'll feel so much better knowing you have both a friend and a lover beside you.

Sagittarius

It takes two people to make a house a home, and when you're in a relationship with someone, you need a builder just like you.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

If someone is showing up and destroying everything you're trying to create for a family, then that may be a sign that they aren't ready. Is it self-sabotage, perhaps?

Can you work through it? That may be something that only you can decide you're willing to try.

Capricorn

Who is lying? Sometimes people say things that they don't mean to say, but a deliberate lie may be spoken to you today during Neptune speaking with Venus in your sector of communication.

When you feel it in your gut that someone is being deceitful, listen to your instincts. Your gut will never steer you the wrong way.

Aquarius

Losing something you worked hard to have together is painful, and when it's your family home through divorce or a move it's hard to face.

However, this is also a time to see that the world is now opening new doors for you. You are at a place where opportunity reveals itself and the future begins to be brighter than ever.

Pisces

You are learning to assert yourself in love, and this is going to take some practice. You have permission to be who you truly know you ought to be.

So, when the time comes to speak up and to say how you feel, Pisces, seize the moment. It's your chance to be there for yourself, and to realize just how empowered you truly are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.