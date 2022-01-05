One Card Tarot Reading For January 6, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, January 6, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Don't let certain people drain your energy. You are much better off detaching and going off doing things on your own.

Don't worry if they notice. Focus on your own thing, and do what makes the most sense for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Rules, and more rules. It can be absolutely exhausting at times, but when you least expect it, you'll realize how good this is for you.

You will let out a sigh of relief that the things you wanted so badly to change remained the same.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You are entering a new phase of your life where being creative is good for you.

Be open-minded, and don't try to control the conversations today. You may be surprised what you learn from someone else when listening to their ideas.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

People can make things more complicated than they need to be.

It could be that their perception of what is best is not matching up with yours. So, you have to go your separate ways.

Your approaches aren't wrong, they are just unique. So honor your own styles and don't try to change each other. Instead embrace!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You have a lot going on, so when you find yourself feeling overwhelmed, remember that it's important to organize and compartmentalize what you can (when you can).

Nothing happens overnight, and tackling problems a little bit at a time will always be the better way to go.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Let your life become simplified. The less noise you allow to enter your life, the better your focus will become.

Try to be the final stop to your distractions. In other words, tune everything out and focus on what you have in front of you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are rushing ahead of yourself, but why? Is it fear that's driving you to do things in a hurry?

Then, slow it down, Libra. There's only one thing that happens when you make haste when you ought to be cautious and careful, and that is mistake-making. Spare yourself the trouble.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Not everyone is going to be loyal to you.

You might realize that a person's inability to pick one side is a flaw, but to them, they are trying to be a peacemaker. it's not easy to perceive from their point of view, but you on the outside see it so clearly.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

You are finally ready to put the betrayal behind you. They have so many things that they need to grow up and see about themselves.

You were hurt in the end, but it's their character that took the brunt of the blow. Forgive and wish them well. You're in a stronger position.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Success is a matter of how well your team works together, and Capricorn, how fortunate you are that so many of your team members are working together with you to cheer you on.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

You have to put in a little more effort right now. You may be hitting a lazy moment, but that's OK.

Just make a decision that no matter what you'll start by a certain time, and then once that momentum hits you'll be in the zone.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

So, you made a mistake and thought something was going to be a certain way. Everyone falls short of their judgment at times.

What matters is being optimistic and realizing that there were important lessons to learn. You will grow from here, and not be stuck in this place forever.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.