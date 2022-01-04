3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Lucky In Love During The Moon In Pisces, January 5 - 7, 2022

There's a school of thought that believes we are responsible for every single thing that happens to us, which means both the good and the bad.

Many protest that we cannot possibly be responsible for the very bad things that happen, and they will uphold the idea that we can be and are victims of a fate that's bigger than we are.

Why, after all, would we take responsibility for that which was dreadfully horrendous? Still, ask yourself this: how is a thing not 'meant to be' if it does indeed exist? It 'is' therefore it's meant to be, which means on some level, we guided that path with our own will.

If we are to take this seriously, then we must take responsibility for everything that happens in our lives, and that is where the truest power is.

So, it's not that we want bad things to happen because we're conscious of it, and no one wants bad things to happen to themselves, but, the source of our will, and the ultimate force behind us?

That's the engine that drives us, and the result is experience. It's all for the experience, bad or good. Knowing this, we can take responsibility and be joyful that we are so in touch with the source of all power.

So, when we say we are lucky, it is because we will ourselves luck. If we are lucky in love, it's because we want to be. And that want, that desire coincides with the transit Moon in Pisces, which allows us to manifest our luck as reality.

Zodiac Signs Who Are Lucky In Love During The Moon In Pisces, January 5 - 7, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's a reason Aries the Ram is associated with force: those born under this sign make things happen. Aries waits for no one.

They exist to create the scenarios they wish to live in, and in love, they create their own luck. As an Aries, you rely upon no one to cater to you.

Why wait for another person to make something happen when you know you can do it much better when left to your own device.

The time is now for love. Call it luck, or call it the sum of all your experience working to bring you what you need; however you perceive this, you are working well with Moon In Pisces energy, and this will bring you luck in love, during January 5 -7, 2022.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your luck in love is apparent during this transit, as you feel like you've turned over a new leaf in that department. Luck, in your case, is the equivalent of effort; you've put yourself in this position, Leo, and now you are reaping the rewards of that concentrated effort. You don't rely upon outside forces to decide whether or not you'll have luck, and you make it.

And because you've been wanting your love life to flow easily and happily — it happens. When you make a conscious effort to create a joyful condition for love to occur, it spontaneously comes into being. You are that strong, Leo. It's not just all 'roar' for you.

You are a magician. You work the energies to your benefit, and with Moon In Pisces, you take it all the way home.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've always believed in yourself, and on occasion, you've come to think that it's quite possible that you are the one who creates your own reality.

You've endured many hardships, and when you put the pieces of your life together in your mind, you realize that whatever has happened to you, had to happen.

There could be no other way. So, when it's time for you to decide that love is what you want, and you might call it good luck, or you might call it the power of the will.

This confident feeling is backed up and promoted by Moon In Pisces, which gives you the knowledge that you're just as worthy as anyone else when it comes to drawing the right person to you, for love and romance. You are in control, Aquarius — and you know it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda