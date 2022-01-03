Love Horoscope For Tuesday January 4, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 4, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, January 04, 2022.

Aries

Did someone betray your trust? Try not to let how someone else has decided to treat you become the way you are with others.

How others behave is more about them, than it is about you.

Taurus

Breaking up can feel like a double-loss because you not only feel the void of a lover but also a friend.

These things take time to heal, and for today, take it one moment at a time.

Gemini

There are things that you may not understand about love and relationships but that does not mean that you cannot learn.

Your heart is always healing and your soul is always evolving. What you learn from the past can help you to move forward in a healthy way in the future.

Cancer

Love changes everything. It's not always about forever, but the memories you carry within your heart that last.

The experiences you had together took place for a reason, and you'll always be a part of each other in some way.

Leo

When you have made a decision to love someone through thick and thin, it's not easy to do.

There are days where it's tough to love, and this is when you learn the true meaning of the word 'surrender'.

Virgo

You will not regret being the expression of a giving heart.

Love isn't always what you feel, it's often what you do. Be the best version of love that you can be to the people in your life,

Libra

Romance is easily lost, but not so quickly regained.

With time and patience, just as you started to fall out of love with someone, you might be able to fall back in love again. If you want things to grow, water the garden you have.

Scorpio

To love is a daily choice, and today you can choose to take the time necessary to slow down and pay closer attention to the details.

Even if you feel that you have done your best thus far, there may be one more thing that you can do in a new way. Try it.

Sagittarius

Is it time to break-up? Even in love, you can decide if you're all in or all out. You don't have to stay where you are forever.

If you feel stuck, make a decision to change that.

Capricorn

Communication in love is so important.

When you cannot talk to someone and they refuse to acknowledge you, these are red flags that should never be ignored.

Pay attention to the writing when it's on the wall, especially when the truth is being spelled out for you.

Aquarius

Love has a high value, which is why it also vibrates at a high level.

If you want love to come to you, attract it by being the best version of yourself that you can be. In other words, don't lower your standards. Keep them high.

Pisces

What lies about love have you bought into recently?

Love isn't only about how you feel or how someone else makes you feel, it's about the little things, too: being there, listening, and holding your hand when times are tough.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.