One Card Tarot Reading For January 1, 2022

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, January 01, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Life can seem to be unfair at times, but you have free will and while others may choose to act in a certain way, you don't have to.

You can be the example of what to do in this situation, and model it for others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have all the right stuff, the tools, and the creativity to come up with a creative solution to a problem that has you stumped.

Don't worry that the ideas won't come right now, just give it time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's the perfect day for setting some time aside for me-time and getting into your own thoughts and feelings.

You don't have to always be 'on'. It's good to unplug and enjoy some peace and quiet — just be.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

If something is important enough to do, then it's also significant enough to plan.

Put your ducks in a row so your day is organized and planned out for maximum efficiency.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

It's super hard to make a decision when you're confused.

You need to write down the pros and cons, plus jot down all the details involved so you can make an educated choice.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You almost gave in to the temptation to do something you gave up long ago, but now that you understand how your feelings led up to this point.

You can create some outs so it doesn't get to this place so rapidly..

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

You're tired, so it makes sense that you need to call out or take a break from work.

It's a tough choice to make, but if you can make some arrangement that works for everyone it might be smart to offer.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

You had full intention to follow through on your word, but with new information, you might need to reconsider your position and decide to bail out.

It's the right thing for you to do, Scorpio. Your time matters, too.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

You don't have to stick to something just because you started it.

If it does not bring you joy, Sagittarius, then how does this add value to your life, even if you are being financially compensated? Reconsider.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You get good news today. An important message comes to you today, and it can be an incredible relief for you to finally receive it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

There's a lot on the line when it comes to your work. Your passion is strong and this is a wonderful energy to channel into projects that you want to really do a great job on.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Feelings are easy to resolve today, and despite any confusion that may have been experienced yesterday, the clarity you need to make important choices is here for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.