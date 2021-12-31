One Card Tarot Reading For January 1, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, January 1, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.
What does Saturday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.
RELATED: Monthly Horoscope For January 2022
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, January 01, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Justice
Life can seem to be unfair at times, but you have free will and while others may choose to act in a certain way, you don't have to.
You can be the example of what to do in this situation, and model it for others.
RELATED: Don't Date An Aries Unless You Can Do These 18 Things
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Magician
You have all the right stuff, the tools, and the creativity to come up with a creative solution to a problem that has you stumped.
Don't worry that the ideas won't come right now, just give it time.
RELATED: How A Taurus Shows Love Towards Other Zodiac Signs, Per Astrology
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Hermit
It's the perfect day for setting some time aside for me-time and getting into your own thoughts and feelings.
You don't have to always be 'on'. It's good to unplug and enjoy some peace and quiet — just be.
RELATED: 5 Reasons Geminis Are The EASIEST Sign To Fall In Love With
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Four of Pentacles
If something is important enough to do, then it's also significant enough to plan.
Put your ducks in a row so your day is organized and planned out for maximum efficiency.
RELATED: What To Do When A Cancer Ignores You
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed
It's super hard to make a decision when you're confused.
You need to write down the pros and cons, plus jot down all the details involved so you can make an educated choice.
RELATED: Why Are Leos So Angry
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Devil, reversed
You almost gave in to the temptation to do something you gave up long ago, but now that you understand how your feelings led up to this point.
You can create some outs so it doesn't get to this place so rapidly..
RELATED: What Makes Virgo Unique?
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed
You're tired, so it makes sense that you need to call out or take a break from work.
It's a tough choice to make, but if you can make some arrangement that works for everyone it might be smart to offer.
RELATED: Why Is Libra So Powerful?
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed
You had full intention to follow through on your word, but with new information, you might need to reconsider your position and decide to bail out.
It's the right thing for you to do, Scorpio. Your time matters, too.
Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter
Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!
RELATED: How Do Scorpios Flirt
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed
You don't have to stick to something just because you started it.
If it does not bring you joy, Sagittarius, then how does this add value to your life, even if you are being financially compensated? Reconsider.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: 10 Reasons Why A Sagittarius Zodiac Sign Is The Best Friend You'll Ever Have
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Page of Swords
You get good news today. An important message comes to you today, and it can be an incredible relief for you to finally receive it.
RELATED: 5 Reasons Why A Capricorn Zodiac Sign Is The Best Friend You'll Ever Have
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Knight of Cups
There's a lot on the line when it comes to your work. Your passion is strong and this is a wonderful energy to channel into projects that you want to really do a great job on.
RELATED: 5 Reasons Why Aquarius Is So Fake
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed
Feelings are easy to resolve today, and despite any confusion that may have been experienced yesterday, the clarity you need to make important choices is here for you.
RELATED: 11 Ways A Pisces Is The Coolest Friend You'll Ever Have
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.