One Card Tarot Reading For January 3, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, January 3, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Monday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, January 03, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

It's easy to feel as though you're going to miss out on an opportunity if you don't rush to it. But, this isn't always the case, Aries.

Sometimes fear is a signal to wait. If something is meant to be, it will happen, but if it doesn't make sense from the start, it might be better to avoid pushing a door open that's not ready.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Some rules are there to protect you and others block progress. Which type of barrier to change are you dealing with today?

You might not like that there are certain steps you have to follow to get things done, but if it's more a matter of convenience, perhaps it's worth the effort to leave it be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

When imagination hits a dry spell, you might think that it's you that is the problem. But, Gemini, it could be your life overall.

When was the last time you had some fun? Maybe try something new to get those creative juices flowing once again.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You have a lot of gifts and talents, so when it feels like you don't know which one to pick over the others, just get started.

Your best skills are like cream that rises to the top. What you are meant to be known for, you will be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You are the leader in this situation, so when no one else seems to be taking initiative that's your cue.

Do what needs to be done, and watch how everyone else follows along.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

There's a lot going on and you have been thinking about solutions to problems. It's enough to make your head spin. So, Virgo, take a break.

Walk away for a few hours, or days if you must, and come back refreshed mentally. Things will start to make more sense once you've given mind a rest.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You may not feel supported but look around. There are people who want to see you happy and doing their best to show you their love and respect.

People don't always do things in the way that you would do it, so you have to accept others as they are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You are in charge of your feelings and your fate. When you want to know where you're life is headed, remind yourself not to play the victim card.

You decide how this life you live is determined by your choices. Take action.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Trust your instincts, Sagittarius, and don't be afraid to assert yourself when it feels like you need to.

If it's time to ask for something you feel you deserve, then the universe will conspire to support what your gut is nudging you to do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

When you get a timely message look for confirmation from others. You might hear the same thing come from a friend and then the radio.

These are the hints that the universe uses to reveal that your life is in alignment with your wishes.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Difficulty can be a blessing in disguise.

Sometimes when you feel blocked from success it's actually a pause to help you become better prepared to receive what is coming your way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It's good to have your plans mapped out.

Time to yourself can be a powerful tool for focus and help you to assess your situation if you need to make any changes or adjustments now or in the near future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.