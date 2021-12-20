Sun In Capricorn Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs, December 2021

It's the end of the year and that means that while we're taking it down a notch in preparation for the new year, we are also setting our intentions for the brilliantly wonderful year that we wish to have.

With Sun in Capricorn, nobody gets away without feeling at least a little inspired, and the goodness starts December 22, 2021 and lasts through January 19, 2022.

After all, it's during Capricorn season when we come up with some of our best ideas, and not only that; our ambitions seem doable, possibly brimming over with hope. If there's ever been a season that says, "We can do it!". It's now, during Capricorn Sun.

And none of us are immune during this season. We will get 'the bug' in our minds that tells us to do better, and that doing better is a great thing.

Sometimes, at the end of a year, people tend to fall into a funk; the laziness is sky high and the self-neglect is prevalent. We all know we can't stay this way, but it's the Sun in Capricorn that jolts us into knowing that we must push on and that if we put in the effort.

We can get the exact results that we want. Capricorn brings the effort, and we are going to need a major push just to get us back to work again.

Sun In Capricorn Horoscopes, December 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Welcome to the plan. You are going to feel that zap of Capricorn energy deep down in your soul during this time, and all you can see ahead of you is how your plan is going to be executed.

You have visions of the future and they all show massive success. How you get there will be up to you, but if you continue to feel this confident and excited about life, then you won't be able to help but create success for yourself in the near future.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Sun in Capricorn is exactly what you needed to give you that 'wheatgrass' jolt of life; this season acts like health food to you, and you like that. Health is always your main concern, as you like to indulge in all the bad and delicious things that life has to offer.

This season starts up a new regimen for you; you want to be healthy and fit and you see nothing to stand in your way. Your 'ambition' here is to be an example of radiant health - and you are definitely on your way.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Enough is enough, and you will no longer tolerate this mediocre version of 'work'.

Whatever you've been doing for the last few months or years has now become irrelevant; you have no idea why you are involved in what you're involved in, and all you know is that you want change — big, monetary, physical, artistic, ambitious change. Keep thinking this way, Gemini. It will get you to the place where you want to be.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've spent a sufficient amount of time worrying about the pandemic, staying inside, masking up, and trying to survive. Now, you've been tripled vaxxed and you're at the point where you feel your life is passing you by.

Sun in Capricorn takes that feeling and doubles up on it, pressing you to get busy. Your activity is what's needed; you don't want to feel like the living dead, sitting around in your house doing nothing.

You want life. And that's what the plan is: Life. Go get you some!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've been holding on to a few good, solid dreams, and now, with the Sun in Capricorn in the sky, you believe you can make some of those dreams come true.

Whether it's about making someone else's life a better place, or it's about pushing yourself just that little bit harder at the gym.

You have no room right now for doubt or pessimism. It's to the top or nothing at all.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are doing your best to keep things 'happy' but the truth is, you haven't been happy in a long while.

Sun in Capricorn boosts your feelings of hope; you don't like yourself when you feel this down in the dumps, and you really do enjoy having hope and inspiration.

When inspiration does come, as it will during Sun in Capricorn, you will be all the more happy and enthusiastic about trying once again. Hang tough, Virgo. You can make it through...and you will.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Sun in Capricorn is an excellent season for you, as it encourages worthy goals and deeply thoughtful behavior.

If you tend to get involved in creative projects, you'll feel confident about taking on something new and foreign; you like to get your hands messy and you love the idea of something new to dabble in. Hobbies will take control of you and you'll be in your own little bubble of Libra bliss.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Finally, you feel like you're on the verge of just being yourself again. This entire year has had you fulfilling everybody else's wish and dream, and honestly, you've had to put aside many of the things you've wanted to do, for the sake of others.

Now, in Sun in Capricorn, you're about to return to the world you know and love. Your things, your ideas, your plans; all of this now looks possible, probably and on schedule.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you find inspiration, you run with it, and nothing stops you because you fly like the wind. And with Sun in Capricorn, you can plan for your most intense creativity to interact with the best-case scenario for making money.

In other words, this transit manifests that idea of 'love what you do and you'll never work a day in your life.' While we all work every day of our life, it sure is nice to think we could actually love our jobs. You do, Sagittarius. Good for you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Well Happy Birthday to you, Capricorn, your season is here, and don't you just love it to pieces? Yes, you do. You feel good about yourself, who you've become and you can easily feel content about many of the choices you've made, especially in work.

Work has always been your safe place, a place where no one really gets on your nerves, and with Sun in Capricorn in place, you can't help but see the coming year as one filled with all the distraction-free, money-making work you can handle.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've had a creative idea in mind for a while. Should you do it, or wait? Should you put this great idea aside to make room for other lesser important things?

Sun in Capricorn is like a direct order for you to concentrate fully on accomplishing this wondrous project that you've had in mind. Just do it. If not now then when, as they say. Let this transit do what it came to do: get you involved and moving.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

In a way, you've been waiting around for this transit, as you've needed a kick in the butt for quite some time and it looks like Sun in Capricorn is it, indeed.

You've been wanting to clear your head out as it's too stuffed with family problems, lover's spats, and a lack of focus when it comes to business.

Sun in Capricorn is having none of it and wants only for you to rise above the petty issues and concentrate on what it is you want, in terms of the future, work, making money, and getting on with life.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda