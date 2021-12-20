One Card Tarot Reading For December 21, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, December 21, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Tuesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Take your time, Aries. Rushing through life can be hard to resist, especially when you have so much that needs to get done before the weekend.

Make it your goal to be fully present and in the moment. Focus on the quality of what you do instead of the quantity. You'll enjoy yourself more when you do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Be cautious about a change in the day's plan that offers you a shortcut but has a high potential for throwing off your time management and life balance.

While it may feel nice to do less with the promise of getting more, that's not always how the universe operates. You get what you give, Taurus, and risky choices may not be worth the cost if things don't work out as planned.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Google to the rescue, Gemini. You'll be searching for answers and hoping to find solid facts to help you make an important decision.

Besides, you already know that it is good to be an avid reader. That's why you'll want to research the facts and take little at face value today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Expect something out of the blue to surprise you in a good way.

An eye-opening experience and essential news will shine a light on a situation you need to understand more clearly.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Don't give up on your dreams, Leo. There are many reasons to quit, but you are so much more resilient than others may perceive.

When life gets tough, you hang in there until the bitter end. This is why you always reach your goals.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You're down the final stretch of 2021, and even though you didn't hit all your goals this year, don't throw in the towel and claim failure just yet. You get a do-over, Virgo.

So, put your new year's resolutions for this year on the list as you prepare to enter 2022.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

People reveal complicated personalities, and you may struggle to keep patient at times.

There is underlying stress during this time of year in everyone, so focus on the outcomes when the moment feels less than harmonious for you and everyone around you, too.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

How you respond to difficult times earns you the respect and confidence of others.

You may not think that you have little eyes or people watching. Still, everyone is observing your character and how you act during adversity and trouble.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Double down your energy and focus. You are in a position of strength and success right now.

Everything you do is going to play in your favor. You have tremendous power and ability, so trust the universe, Sag, even when you feel like things aren't happening fast enough. They are.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is watching and sending its guardian angels to protect you as you travel the spiritual journey you're on.

The love and support you need will be there for you and give you a strong sense of peace.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement

Use your own mind and common sense, Aquarius. You have so many important topics to think through, so ponder. Question everything that seems to not provide you with enough information.

You have a right to probe and get the information you need before making a decision.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are complex, and there are a lot of emotions that come with saying goodbye, even if you are moving in a positive direction. Nevertheless, you are closing the door to what you used to believe was part of your future.

So, saying goodbye to this chapter of your life requires a little grief, but once you see the good things you're going to experience, it may quickly disappear.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.