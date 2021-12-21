One Card Tarot Reading For December 22, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, December 22, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

It's pointless to argue with people, Aries. You are not going to change opinions during a heated debate.

If facts don't persuade change in a person, then you are better off wishing them well and moving on to more positive things.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

When you feel unhappy or stressed, Taurus, don't try to put on a happy face and pretend nothing is wrong. Be honest.

Admit you're not feeling like your usual cheery self, and then find a way to pay it forward for someone else. Sometimes doing one small gesture of goodwill can help reset your mind.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

The day is perfect for managing things that you feel strongly need a revision.

From your routines to your finances, make a plan and see how you might be able to improve a system that's working now but can be exponentially better with a bit more effort and energy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Magician

You are so talented and creative, so use your skills and ideas to invent something fresh and exciting and bring it to reality. You don't have to be a professional in the area of work you would like to test out for yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

There's someone out there perfect for you. You will meet lots of people who are a soulmate of some sort, and they each enter your life for a reason.

But there is one person who will fit in your life like a hand and glove. Don't be afraid to wait for the right person who will love you for life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

You are met with adversity at times, but this experience can help you to redefine and refine your character.

You are learning from difficulties and challenges as you walk through life.

Eventually, you'll look back at this experience and know what it was that helped you to grow in so many positive ways.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Financial decisions are tough to make, and you try to include your partner in all of them.

However, this time you might decide to do something to surprise them. It will be hard to hide a secret, but the holiday is coming soon. You can wait!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You are in the right place at the right time, Scorpio.

In the near future, you will find that things are going to fall together so nicely that you won't have to struggle as you do now. You will be in a much better position soon!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

A fresh start and a new beginning are coming your way. You have been holding out for this amazing chance to claim something for yourself.

Soon, you will have all the resources you need to get exactly what you hope and have prayed for.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Times have been uncertain, but you know what matters in life. You are one of the lucky ones who have friendships that are strong and supportive.

Because you are so deeply connected to the lives of others, their love and support encourage you when you need it the most.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

It's best to think and to be cautious about choices you know will change your life. You don't have to rush into something you're not ready for. Take your time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

The holidays can be such a busy time for everyone, but you don't have to allow this to cause you to feel out of sorts.

The Queen in the tarot controls her castle, and you are clever enough to find a solution that works for your life, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.