One Card Tarot Reading For December 17, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, December 17, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Everyone has problems, you're not the first person to have ever gone through what you're going through.

There's no reason for you to feel ashamed about your troubles. You're human. Life happens, and what matters is showing grace to yourself and others during tough times.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You love it when things look beautiful and put together well. So, do what you can to make everything fit nicely and fall into place.

Time won't be wasted. You've invested in yourself. This is a meaningful ritual for you. Enjoy focusing on the details. Let your perfectionistic side show up. You'll be so proud of the end result.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Why fight? There's no real reason to argue about things you cannot change. Besides, you already know how this ends.

You will lie awake all night wondering what you should have said or not said to the other person. When you get into it this deeply, just stop yourself and think about what matters most to you. Is it the relationship or being right?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You wanted to start this project, but now that you have begun, you're starting to feel differently about the whole thing. You aren't as passionate as you used to be, and the dream you thought you needed is no longer holding a special place in your heart.

If you want to quit, it's OK to do so, Cancer. Not everything has to be completed to the finish line.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

You are at a place where you need to manage your emotions. You have so many things that you must process, so confusion, feelings of dismay, and anger are all going to happen.

You will go through hard times, but also good ones. This is a normal part of your healing journey.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

When you get that nagging, sinking feeling that you've been wronged for no reason, then you need to just stop and listen to yourself.

Did you do your due diligence? Yes? Then, let it go. You cannot go back and change it, and the logic you applied there will have to be enough.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

You can't go back to something that you just left for good reasons. You stopped that habit because it was not healthy for you. So stay strong.

Don't fall back into an old pattern because it's comfortable. Do what is right for yourself now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

You are at a point where you need to redo your budget and think about your expenses for where you are now.

You can get into a better situation but you won't know what you need until you do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Someone is taking advantage of you and you need to put a stop to it. You cannot always be the giver.

If you're going to take, take back your power. You need that the most.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

So, the person you thought you didn't like is now a bestie. Who knew? This is why you can't always judge a book by its cover, right?

For the next time, remember that. But for now, this was a pleasant surprise.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

It's such a crazy time right now, so how are you going to blow off stream when you feel stressed over it all? Instead of ranting, why not put your creative skills to use.

Decorate. Bake some cookies to share, and do something that makes you feel good inside, even if it's just for that moment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You are going back and forth with these ideas and you're not sure if any of them makes sense?

That's what happens sometimes, but you will figure this out. Believe in yourself!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.