3 Zodiac Signs Whose Luck In Love Improves During The Moon In Gemini, December 16 - 18, 2021

When we have the Moon in Gemini, we have the ability to make the right choice and the right move, and for three zodiac signs whose luck in love improves, this is a great thing starting December 16, 2021.

This transit helps us hone in on what we want, especially in love and romance. It is Moon in Gemini that gives us sufficient insight into the people that capture our hearts, and it is during this transit that we can bring positivity to our outlook on love.

Most people want love in their lives. It's sort of what we're meant to believe in through the entirety of our lives. This is also a setup for failure, and we get to experience plenty of that, too.

But during Moon in Gemini, we get a chance to succeed in love, mainly because we can see a clearing ahead. For the first time in a long time, we don't feel cynical; we feel open, ready.

Luck in love improves during this time and manifests as pleasantries and good tidings. Expect gifts to come your way, and a most obvious gesture of seduction as well. There is someone who desires you, and they are about to let you know that it is all about you.

Zodiac Signs Whose Luck In Love Improves During The Moon In Gemini, December 16 - 18, 2021

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luck in love looks like flattery and compliments to you, Virgo, and you're alright with that. You're not really looking for some kind of intense romantic life. In fact, you probably already have something like that on lock, it's just become rather unexciting; you will call it love and romance, but it's more like partnership and routine.

That's OK, though, because you're not limited to loving one person only; and while you aren't one to necessarily 'cheat' you are someone who likes to flirt. And why? Because it makes you feel good; it makes you feel alive. Moon in Gemini lets you flirt the night away. It will feel like love, and even though it's not 'serious'. it's good enough. Little thrills like this make your day and night.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's a good reason for you to feel like luck is on your side, and that's because Moon in Gemini is about to show you a side of your lover that you've never seen before. You love the process of getting to know someone, and you love it, even more, when that someone surprises you.

Luck comes to you in the form of spontaneity; good things are coming, and you don't know what they are! It's this huge, wonderful tease that ends up with you being very pleased by the results. If you need to talk about it, your partner is ready to listen. All communications get the green light during Moon in Gemini for you, Libra.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

During Moon in Gemini, your luck in love increases. The cosmic bodies are lined up just right and you will benefit from this universal support. What's going to be most noticeable about this transit is that you and your loved one are going to break through to a new milestone, when it comes to communication and closeness.

Who knew that it could all happen through TALK, and yet, that's exactly what's going to open the gates to the next adventure. The days of withholding and secreting away your feelings are over.

It is not time to make up for lost time, and share hours of storytelling goodness with the person you love. Talking and listening is the key to a good relationship, and after Moon in Gemini, you'll be well on your way to success.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda