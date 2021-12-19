Love Horoscope For Monday, December 20, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 20, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Aries

The past is behind you, Aries, and you have so much to look forward to in the future.

With Lilith in Gemini, something deliciously seductive can happen that causes you to pay close attention to areas of your life that you've neglected. So open your heart to love, it's coming in a fresh, new way.

Taurus

Healthy people are reserved and take time to get to know, so when you find you aren't making too much headway quickly with someone who you are seeing or crushing on be patient and give room for things to grow.

Lilith is in the zodiac sign of Gemini is asking you to invest time in yourself, too. You know you're the catch, Taurus. So why rush? It's good to wait, plus you also have a few things you need to keep to yourself until the timing is right.

Gemini

Love is everywhere, and just because it's not easy to find with another person but that does not mean that you cannot find it within yourself.

Lilith is in the zodiac sign of Gemini, and it's time for you to explore your heart's deep desires and longings.

You are truly special Gemini. Don't underestimate the value of your romantic side. Instead, cultivate it so that it's grown into maturity ready for the right person when they do come along.

Cancer

The past is the gone, Cancer, and you cannot change it. But you can change yourself. Lilith is in the zodiac sign of Gemini, which brings out the dark side and awareness of your limitations and shortcomings in love.

You may not be able to go back and review history, but you can rewrite the future when you work on the things you regret about reactions you've had or decisions you've made. This is such a wonderful time in your life, Cancer. Believe it.

Leo

When you have had a broken heart, you don't trust it enough to listen to what it has to say. This is why you need to lean on friends who know you well and want what's best for you.

A part of you may be distrusting right now, and with Lilith in Gemini, the fact that you feel this way can be frightening. It's a process, Leo, and you'll rise above. Give yourself patience and grace for this time in your love life. You're growing and will heal soon.

Virgo

Keep it classy, Virgo. Some people expect you to act salty when they have treated you badly.

The truth is you're really upset at someone for hurting your feelings and causing confusion in your life, but Lilith in Gemini has you seeing what really is going on, and this is where you rise above how others behave and focus on yourself.

Wish them well, Virgo, even if you're done with the role they played in your life. Let go, and don't hang on to judgment. You don't need that negativity in your heart anymore.

Libra

There's always someone else that could be better, but true love finds something new to appreciate in the person they are with now.

With Lilith in Gemini, activating your sector of belief, faith in love strengthens, and your relationship can be restored if you make the effort.

Yes, there's work to be done to make your love life better and it includes the person you are in a relationship with now. Miracles happen every day, Libra, and it's possible if you both give 100 percent.

Scorpio

You are giving of yourself selflessly, and even though you are afraid to do so, you keep this fear of exposure to yourself.

You're not one to just hand over your heart to another person without thinking of the risk, but there are certain chances you'll take for love, and this is one of them.

Sagittarius

Partnership is such an important word and yet, so few people appreciate it in the way that you do.

You understand that to be with someone doesn't mean giving up on yourself. It means loving that person for who they are and letting them go just enough to explore the depths of their personality and being.

Lilith is in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your commitment sector, and the compromises you might have made in the past are no longer open to negotiation. You are wan healthier unity, and for that reason you'll find it.

Capricorn

Logic and reason can evade someone when their heart is invested. And, you know that this happens too many times at the start of a relationship.

This is why you're in no rush to do more than is expected and not in a hurry to jump in with both feet. Fear isn't going to drive you to make poor decisions, and love will guide you to where you need to be.

Aquarius

Worry is the fastest way to kill a mood, and Aquarius, you may want to hold back on the what-ifs if you're trying to enjoy this love you've found.

Go with the flow, and the world will open for you. Don't push beyond the now, but instead, live in the moment and let your heart enjoy where you are now in the process.

Pisces

Something karmic is going to happen to you and for your love life.

What seems like a chance meeting will be fated, and give you all the gifts and joys of love that you've always hoped for.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.