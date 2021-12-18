Love Horoscope For Sunday, December 19, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 19, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Aries

Sometimes you can fall in love with an idea or even a passion project!

Venus retrograde is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of reputation and career. So it's time to slow down. You don't want crazy love; you're ready to look at the more practical side of things that make your heart pitter-patter, Aries.

You have a lot to look forward to coming up in the new year. So put some energy into bettering yourself: getting your nails done and beautifying your life from the inside out.

Taurus

Soulmate? Nah. You don't always believe that there is one particular person out there for you; however, there may be a surprise coming your way that could open your mind to the possibilities.

Venus retrograde takes place in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of spirituality, and you never know how a chance meeting could turn into something magnetic and hard to resist.

This could be a magical time where you just can't stop thinking of a person who has touched your heart for no reason at all, and the feelings for you are mutual, too.

Gemini

Yikes, what can you do? Everyone has a skeleton in their closet, but not always falling out in your path, right?

Venus retrograde takes place in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of secrets. And, this can be a hard time to handle where you see that nothing you hide can remain hidden for too long.

So, be tight-lipped Gemini, and work that poker-face, especially if you're trying to keep things on the down-low. For example, suppose you're stashing gifts or keeping items hidden to surprise your sweetie this holiday season; in that case, you'll need to be really smart about where they go.

Cancer

You can't go back and deny that you said "I love you", even if at the time you did, you didn't really mean it. Your intention was good. You didn't want to hurt anyone, and at the moment, a part of your heart was invested.

But, now that Venus retrograde takes place in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, (your sector of commitment), you may be thinking twice about serious emotions. Being committed is a big deal, and you want to be sure this is what you truly want. Take your time. Don't rush if you want to take things slowly.

Leo

Love requires a revamp. You have been thinking about relationships in a certain way.

Still, now, it's time for you to consider a new Venus retrograde that takes place in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of daily duties. How you approach relationships will have to change.

You can't always be there for people at the drop of a hat. You know how it goes when you start to be taken advantage of. So you need to pull back a bit, and as hard as it will be, this is as good for them as it is for you.

Virgo

You love a slower pace, and when someone starts to love bomb you, you're like, whoa, what's wrong with this person? You are ready for a relationship, but you want one that's healthy from the start.

And, now that Venus retrograde takes place in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of romance, you are considering this carefully while dating. Of course, you might come across as a bit prude or even standoffish, but it's worth it to you when you know that the only thing worth your heart is true love.

Libra

Things change, people change, and everyone has to make adjustments. It could be that you have a new edition to the family, or maybe you have many other things going on that are too hard to talk about right now.

This is your plight, and while Venus retrograde is in Capricorn, your sector of home and family gets a review. So carefully ponder all options to bring improvement into your and everyone else's lives.

Scorpio

Actions speak louder than words, and you see mixed signals.

Venus retrograde in Capricorn activates your communication sector, and it can have you thinking more than usual. This can be maddening when you're trying to read a person to see if they love you or not.

Just ask Your love interest will have a chance to say yes or no. But, if they just leave you on read and still want to hang out, compare their actions and words. How they treat you is going to be revealing. Venus brings truth, so see if their actions and words match.

Sagittarius

You cannot buy love, but that does not mean there is anything wrong with having money. On the contrary, you need money to care for yourself and the people you adore, which is why it's so important.

Venus retrograde takes place in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of money, and you're putting a high priority on this item in your life. Work, money — it's all a means to an end, and you're unafraid to work hard for what you know will make your life better.

Capricorn

You know what you want, and the materialistic comforts you need, but love and life have felt uncertain up to now, which has made *you* feel insecure, too.

Venus retrograde will have you reinvent yourself, and these days will bring a lot to your attention through other people.

Your current or new love might be dropping hints that make you see how you're acting differently in your relationship. And, for love, you want to grow as a person for both of you. Whatever the motivation, one new Capricorn person is coming right up.

Aquarius

It's nice when someone shows themselves the exit sign. It's as though Christmas arrived early, and you get to see a toxic person go without any effort on your part.

Expect more of this during Venus retrograde. She's cleaning house in your sector of enemies and making room for healthier love and better friendships. Thank the powers that be for this gift of peace that you wanted so badly for so long because it's finally arrived.

Pisces

When you have someone you deeply cared for come back like a blast from the past, it's almost as though you have a chance for the closure you did not even know you needed.

It's really confusing when people you used to know return to try and start over again. But, the truth is if it didn't work then, will it work now?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.