One Card Tarot Reading For December 10, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, December 10, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You are in a great position today, as your mind is sharp and you are able to think clearly about any problem you face.

You might not know all the answers, but Aries, because of how alert you are right now you don't need to. Don't procrastinate. This is your window of opportunity opening. You ought to seize anything you want to accomplish today while you can.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You'll be wiping the sweat off of your brow today thanking the stars that you dodged a bullet and didn't get snowballed by the drama you've had to deal with this week.

Thankfully, you were smart to listen to your intuition despite advice from well-intended but uninformed friends and family member. Write this one down, Taurus. Always trust yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

You cannot hit the rewind button, but you can step into a new reality using the wisdom you've recently gained so that you don't walk into another web that entangles your time, energy, and efforts.

It's wonderful to want things to be a certain way, but you are starting to figure out that sometimes you can't fight certain truths, no matter how much love you have in your heart for someone. You will figure this out, Gemini, but for now, this is where you are, so make the best of it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

You have to put those negative thoughts in their place, Cancer because if you don't who will? You are the one that knows why your mind starts all that back talk right when you're making progress.

You can do it, but first you have to admit to yourself that every single thing that your brain tells you that is wrong about you is not true. You are replaying what other people have said and claiming it as original thoughts. But no, you know the truth. You're doing your best, and you're amazing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You may be surprised to get a premature promotion or have some responsibilities added to your plate at work before you're truly ready for them. You might need to grow into this role, Leo, so don't back out of it or think you can't do it.

You can, but it's going to take every ounce of energy that you need to muster. Besides, you love conquering a challenge when you face one. Here's to closing out 2021 strong and on to a better 2022.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

You know that most people are good but every once in a while you run into a toxic person who is able to weasel their way into your life and get under your skin. You gave your trust to this individual and now, bam.

Disappointment. Why? You might never get a straight answer, since they apparently have no desire to be honest with you.

But, oh well, their loss, and despite the time you wasted with this false friendship, at least now you can move on to healthier living. They still have to live with themselves.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You are so strong, Libra. Of course, you're the only zodiac sign represented by metal. So, you adapt, adjust and grow into situations that you face.

You are going through a bit of adversity right now, but this will not hinder your progress.

Your determination is built to last. You have amazing grit and by the end of this weekend, you'll look back and say, "Wow, I cannot believe I survived that, and did a great job, too."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

What appeared to become a disaster turned out to be a fated and positive turn of events.

Suddenly, life went in a completely new direction that you did not expect it to go, and here you are with a new mindset as a result.

You wouldn't be here where you are now if this hadn't happened. So, as much as you cursed the problem in the past, aren't you thankful now?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You need a strategy. You can't just guess your future or your goals. A plan of action is needed.

This is where you have to carve out time in your planner and say to yourself, 'this hour, this day is just for me' and let no one disrupt it.

When you do this, set your goals with an action plan. Don't worry about how lofty a vision appears to be. Just dream.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

A mental road block simply means that your life has become slightly stagnant and you need to feed your mind, spirit, and body with good things.

From playing great music, to walks in the night to stargaze, and rest, (lots of rest), give yourself something to look forward to and replenish your energy. Once everything is back in sync, you'll be so surprised how you bounce back!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

The person who matters the most in your life is you. You are the one you has to go to sleep with at night, and you wake up with yourself every day.

So, when it comes to your happiness and building a life that has meaning for you, that's an inside job. You have to do what's best for you, and not worry about what others think. What matters is how you feel.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Easy does it, Pisces. With the holidays here, you are inclined to overdo it, and then the next thing you know, regret. Regret that you didn't call time out.

Regret that you didn't say no when you should have. The world can wait. Be sure that what you commit to is something you truly want to do with your time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.