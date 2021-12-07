One Card Tarot Reading For December 8, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, December 8, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Wednesday's one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, December 08, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

There is good news and then there is great news.

The good news is that you are really starting to see things hit a nice upswing in life, and as you start to feel less and less burdened by sudden inconveniences, you'll feel more confident and able to take on all the responsibilities you need to focus on.'

This is just the beginning, little Ram. The best things in life are about to begin.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

You've been under attack, Taurus, in so many ways. There have been people who've tried to hold you back from your dreams and also even keep you from having any form of enjoyment.

You have endured, and this is a true testimony of your inner strength and character. All those nights where you were wide awake feeling like a failure, they are behind you now. Say good bye to self-doubt. Confidence and encouragement is here to stay.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

One side of you that no one really knows is that you're stubborn at times. You are determined, as you might say, to get what you need to get when life gets hard.

But, you're going to have to be careful, Gemini, you don't want to be so stiffed neck that you hurt yourself due to lacking flexibility. You need to be flexible when it's important. Don't forget that, especially today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

No one likes to hear something negative, and yet, you will. You might receive word that something bad happened to a friend or to someone you know. This is a wake up call, Cancer.

Life is way too short to not take care of yourself. You might be able to get away with one thing here or there, but consistency is key to good health. So put that on the top of your priority list.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You are strong and you are brave. You don't have to prove yourself to anyone, Leo. You just need to be yourself.

You will endure all that this week dishes out. You may feel as though you're close to the end of your rope, but don't worry.

When you least expect it, you are going to find the ability to make things work out. You'll even surprise yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You lost something special to you, and it can feel like you've been striped of a part of your soul. A piece of your identity has been lost, and this is not something you take lightly.

You are in a transition period, Virgo, a point where you get to redefine who you want to be. You can begin now.

Don't wait too long, as the future awaits with something amazing to replace what you once had and to give you so much more than you ever dreamed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You were never meant to do everything by yourself or to go it alone.

That's why you were born a Libra, which is one of the most social signs of the zodiac. You need to be a part of community, so don't shut the door on friendships, instead, invite them in.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

One thing you do not want to take a risk on is your safety and feeling of security. You need to exercise caution when the Four of Pentacles is in reverse.

You aren't usually a risk-taker anyway, but there may be some areas of your life where you're not as cautious as you need to be. So, be careful, and when you can, a little more than usual.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Do you ever get the feeling that someone has been sending you bad energy? You might have a hater, and so you want to seal yourself up. Don't take on any negative energy that comes your way.

Dismiss any thoughts that has you feeling defeated. Think positive. You are the one who determines your fate.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Breakups happen, and when you think about an ex, don't worry about what-if. Remember that you deserve better.

You may have had good back then, but soon you're going to experience the best love of your life, — a real soulmate.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

When overtime comes along, you don't think twice about doing a little more work.

You love the money, and this time of year you appreciate the opportunity to have it to buy things you want for yourself and others. But, don't overdo it.

You need a day off, too. Take a solid day for yourself and rest, Aquarius. Then work as much as you want or need.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

New things are happening and you want them so badly, but you should enjoy this process instead of rushing so far ahead that you not only miss the joy of life unfolding before your eyes, but also the experience of being the one to start a new adventure — all by yourself!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.