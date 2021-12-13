Your daily horoscope for December 14, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

Daily horoscope for December 14, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of money. Be firm about what it is you want and need from life.

You may have to be more determined than usual to get the money you need to buy certain items.

Still, Aries, thankfully, you are full of energy right now with Mars and a strong position for you. So don't let yourself get too worried everything will work out.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of identity.

For the next few days, it's essential to put some things in place just for yourself. While the month is dedicated to the season of giving, it's good to remember that you should also give to yourself.

So whether it be self-care, quiet time, or a little extra time sleeping in, don't neglect the little things that help you feel good about your life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of hidden enemies.

While you cannot change the past, you can improve the future. And it's a good time for you to be a little more stubborn about taking the steps necessary to get where you need to go.

Instead of thinking abstractly, you may want to be more grounded about essential decisions. If that means putting a plan in place, you should do it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of friendship.

It's good to have friends you can depend on and give you the backbone you need when you are starting to waver in your choices.



Ask them to help you stay focused on the facts and not get caught up in the what-ifs of life. Keep in touch, and if you need to have someone be like a lifeline for you as you go through a tough time.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of career and social status.

A payoff can come through for you, perhaps a bonus or some sort of financial gain due to the work you've been doing at the office.

You could be promoted or hear of changes centered around the position you have now that will give you the ability to do work you love and get compensated for it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of higher learning.

It's time to set a goal, but that also means you will want to commit yourself to personal development and working on yourself.

Find a group of people who enjoy the same subject online or join a community that can help you to learn more while sharing knowledge, asking questions, and sharing what you've experienced too.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of shared resources.

The day can be filled with power struggles today, and this can be a real turn-off for you, but don't allow yourself to get caught up in the moodiness of others.



Turn your attention to the joys of what the day brings. You can't control anyone else but yourself.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of commitment.

Love is a risk and when you have decided you want to take the leap of faith, you will not give up easily.

One thing that you are known for is your ability to be loyal and faithful to a dream. Today can be the start of something amazing for you!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of daily duties and responsibilities.

All work and no play may be how the day rolls, but you know that once you get all the chores behind you, you'll have a few hours to yourself to do what you want to do.

Let the sweetness of your me-time be the motivator not to procrastinate and to crank out the business of the day.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of pleasure.

You are going to be the old stuffy of the group, and it could be that you've got a lot on your mind lately and there are just not enough hours in the day to get through it all.

Don't let the entire day go by without doing one thing that you love doing. Go for a leisurely walk, or have a nice dinner. Spend a moment under the stars.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of home and the family. Your priorities shift, and at the top of the list is family matters. With the holidays here you want everything to be special.

You want things to be perfect for the people you love, and doing all that's within your power is the primary focus of the week.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of communication. You are thoughtful and cautious today.

A lot will be going on in the realm of money — both making it and how to save. Look at investments, including how to buy real estate or items that appreciate in value.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

