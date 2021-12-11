Love Horoscope For Sunday, December 12, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 12, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Aries

To really love someone, you'll want to get to the heart of who they are and what they feel about you, life, and even your dealbreakers.

With Mercury preparing to leave the sign of Sagittarius, you are more open and honest today.

This gives you a chance to get answers to those difficult questions you've been wanting to ask but were too hesitant to bring up.

Taurus

Sometimes it is better for a person to not always know what you've come from because it takes you back to a place that makes you feel sad or even.

You don't have to share every personal aspect of who you are until you are ready. Instead, you should let the person you love earn those rights.

Your past matters. Who you are now and what you are becoming is where your significant other wants to focus their attention, and truly, maybe you don't want to either.

Gemini

Closure is what you need when Mercury is leaving your sector of commitment and partnerships.

You are open to the fact that truth isn't always pretty, and honesty is the best policy when it comes to love. So, Gemini, you will get as much as you give. And, when you don't hold back, others may find what they love about you the most.

Cancer

There's a lot of work left to do in your love life, and you may even have a list a mile long that reveals all the areas of your relationship that you're unhappy about.

The next few weeks will be revealing as Mercury enters your sector of marriage. Expect talks about the future and think a lot about redefining the meaning of marriage in your life.

Leo

You hide behind a smile more than you show, and in the next few weeks, your romantic life gets a boost.

This may not lead to anything serious, Leo. But, still, you will have a lot of fun going out, socializing, and having fun with different types of people.

Virgo

You have stepped outside of what is expected of you, and now you are ready to explore more love and meaning in your life. You don't need relationships that are always about romance right now.

Everything has a spark of excitement and appeal for you. And, this is what will make Mercury entering Capricorn so helpful to your love life.

Libra

The idea of family, togetherness, and love all come together in this beautiful little package. And, this is what you look forward to the most today.

You are ready to enjoy the simple pleasures of life, so schedule time with your parents. Visit cousins, and reach out to elderly family members who love to hear your voice.

Scorpio

Money problems can remain intense, but you will finally get some relief once Mercury enters Capricorn.

You can put a plan down on paper and understand your overall budget as a couple. Then, if you're planning to open a joint checking account together or sign a lease with both names on it, the process will run smoothly.

Sagittarius

What has held meaning for you and where you find value in your love life will also translate into buying things, investing, and giving to others.

You are looking at the long game, and if you have felt insecure about the role you play in a relationship, you might start to regain the confidence you had lost in the past.

Capricorn

An ex you thought you would never hear back from may decide to start talking about you to get your attention.

You are strong enough not to give a person trying to tear you down any more time and energy than you already had. You can apply elsewhere. So stay strong, Capricorn; their arrows have no power over you.

Aquarius

You took a leap of faith when you decided to date your best friend, and now that the relationship is coming to an end, it's bitter-sweet and hard not to feel sad but also thankful.

At first, the change from lovers to friends will be challenging, and you may not want to speak to each other for a little while. But, things will slowly come back to where they need to be, and you'll get your best friend back again.

Pisces

Keep your chin up, Pisces. You have so many beautiful things that you offer to another person.

You feel like you are going to be single forever. It can seem like lightyears before you meet the right someone to love; you are surrounded by loving experiences through friendships, family relationships, work productivity, and yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.