Your love horoscope for Monday, December 6, 2021, is here. The Sun is in Sagittarius. Venus is in Capricorn. Here's what's in store for all zodiac signs in astrology during the Moon in Capricorn.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, December 06, 2021.

Aries

To you, there's something wrong with people who say you ought to depend on others for what you need and want. And, with Chiron in Aries working its magic to heal you, some of the fears you have about being too dependent are going to kick up.

This is going to hurt, Aries because deep down inside, you'd like to hand over the reigns to someone else, but the stakes are too high, and that is why you're goal is to be self-sufficient. You can't see yourself depending on anyone else, no matter how much you love them (or they say that they love you, too).

Taurus

You've been carrying around the weight of distrust of a person in the past, and this sense that it could happen again, that the person you love could turn on you is a real belief. The work of Chiron in Aries is bringing these fears, real and unreal to a head.

You're going to want to ask yourself if you can ever truly let your guards down again. Can you love with all your heart? The answer may be yes, but first, you'll need to work through these fears that seem to be holding you back from doing so just yet.

Gemini

Your friends and even your family do not seem to accept your relationship lately. It could be in part that you've confided details that you regret sharing now, but there might be some merit to what it is that they feel.

Chiron is in Aries, your sector of friendships, and this can be a wake-up call about what you do in love. Do you listen to people who know you well or do you listen to your heart and continue to remain in a relationship where you're unhappy or things are not getting better, but worse.

Cancer

It's so nice to have someone in your life that you can go out with and be seen with as you present yourself as a power couple to the world.

You are going to be extra sensitive to the way your partner acts in public and around others.

With Chiron in Aries, your sector of reputation, if your partner falls short, this could trigger some sort of emotions you felt from childhood that are left unresolved.

Leo

Disappointment has hit you hard, Leo. For all your courage, one thing that you have difficulty doing is recovering from a love who has betrayed your trust and loyalty in them. But there's a light at the end of the tunnel, and your heart may start to thaw.

Chiron is in Aries, your sector of beliefs, and your thoughts about love that has left you jaded may start to change. You might be willing to give it another chance, if the right person comes along.

Virgo

Sharing your heart, your home, and even your secrets is a big deal for you, Virgo. And yet, this is not always appreciated, which hurts you deep to your core.

Chiron is in Aries, your sector of shared resources, and you might start to pull back a little bit more. You may get to a point where you've had enough of giving and giving and not getting anything in return. You could reach that breaking point that you thought you'd never find, and it's going to change the way you give of yourself, Virgo.

Libra

You just don't have the heart to break someone else's, and this is what makes you so hesitant to share yourself with anyone in a way that is misleading. This has been a thorn in your side when you're being nice but people think that you're flirting.

It's that Libra charm that gets misread, but while Chiron is in Aries, your sector of commitment, you may finally find that balance between who you are and who you want to be — even with people who like you, and you them, but things can't progress into something more.

Scorpio

You need stability, Scorpio, and when you don't have it, that's when you start to change, and it's tough for you to let your guards down or feel as though you are where you need to be in your relationship.

The lack of cooperation on the part of your significant other hurts, and you won't be able to understand where they are coming from. What's the problem, you might ask?

This is what Chiron in Aries, in your sector of routine will urge you to do. Get to the bottom of this problem, and if you can't, it could be a deal breaker that pushes your final button and makes you want to call it quits or give ultimatums and threaten to leave, even if you don't really want to go.

Sagittarius

No one should feel ashamed for enjoying the sensual things in life, and shame is a no-no in your book, especially if you have no reservations about being slightly more experimental in your thoughts, ideas or views of life.

Chiron is in Aries, your sector of pleasure, and you're going to want to rise above any of the areas of your life where people have tried to shove you into a corner. You don't want to be defined by anyone in your life, and conform to something someone else wants or needs for the sake of their happiness. Nah. Hard pass, it's a big no go for you today.

Capricorn

You have tried to give your all, and is thank you too much to ask for? It should not be, but for some people, they resent you doing so much and for no reason at all.

Chiron is in Aries, your sector of home, and ingratitude can feel like a hit beneath the belt today. You may start to swing your weight around to assert your authority, but be careful, it might backfire on you and not work out the way you hoped.

Aquarius

Chiron is in Aries, your sector of communication, and words aren't always so easy to say or understand, no matter how hard you try. So, you tried to be as honest as you could and that turned into an argument or some sort of misunderstanding that was unexpected.

Learning how to accept that people you love may not receive your transparency in the way that you hoped is a huge deal for you, Aquarius. You'll need to keep trying. Don't give up, as these things take time.

Pisces

From the start, you will be the first to give someone the shirt off your back no matter how long you've known someone. And with Chiron in Aries, your sector of personal property and money, there's still a part of you dealing with expectations when you give so much of yourself.

You have to let this type of mindset go though, Pisces. Just because you share of yourself does not mean love follows. In fact, it's sometimes better to be more reserved and wait until your love life is at that level.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.