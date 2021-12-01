Love Horoscope For Thursday, December 2, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 2, 2021.

Aries

You may finally find your why today when it comes to sticking it out in a tough relationship.

You tend to dislike any negative associations when it comes to romance, however there may be an exception to your role that manifest in your life before the end of this week.

And, starting today, one reason will stand out above the rest.

Taurus

if you have never gone on a couples retreat, now may be the perfect time to plan to attend one with your partner.

You may find it an enjoyable and enlightening experience for both of you with the added benefit of healing and a renewed sense of hope.

Gemini

Set an a routine in order to help you and your partner on spending extra time together.

Focus on the little things that foster a sweet spirit of love and simplicity. Time together doesn’t have to be expensive, but it does need to be genuine.

Cancer

It’s a good day to put sentimental feelings aside and focus on important, caretaking things that couples have to do.

From paying bills to writing a living will, make sure that your family’s needs are tended to before you need to.

Leo

If you have been on the fence about asking your crush out on a date, today is a great time to be more forward than usual.

Conversations about romance and love are positive and promising. Don’t wait. Use this energy when you can!

Virgo

It’s a perfect day to have a candlelight dinner with someone you feel romantic toward.

Plan something easy and simple that allows you to really talk to each other and shut down distractions.

In fact, tonight is a good day for a break off of social media and any technology that pulls you away from your partner.

Libra

If you have the ability to be generous with someone financially, then do so.

It’s a good time to participate in loving acts of charity such as donating toys, giving to pet shelters in need, and picking something up for your partner that they ordinarily would not buy for themselves, but would love to own.

Scorpio

Someone may decide to let you know how they truly feel about you.

And this could prompt you to make several changes in your life with regards to dating, communications with people on dating apps, and whether or not you’re ready to give up you’re single status.

Sagittarius

If your partner is secretly harboring resentment about your spending habits, today you may find out.

If an argument erupts, try to remember what matters to you the most: your relationship or money?

Capricorn

A friend who is near and dear to your heart may suddenly become more to you.

You may find that your compatibility is moving and reason enough for you to consider getting involved more intimately.

Aquarius

An old flame, perhaps one that you still work with, can resurface.

This can be confusing, as your identity can feel challenged knowing that you may be putting yourself in a position where you take back and ex, someone you never thought you’d allow back into your life.

Pisces

A friend can be annoyingly problematic as you discover they have been gossiping about your relationship behind your back.

This is a lesson for you: try and remain calm, and keep the decisions you make when it comes to love and commitment to yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.