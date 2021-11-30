Love Horoscope For Wednesday, December 1, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 1, 2021.

We are just days before the solar eclipse that takes place during a New Moon in Sagittarius. This brings intense energy to romance and to all areas of life reflected in your daily love horoscope reading.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Wednesday? Find out.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, December 01, 2021.

Aries

You've been trying to catch up on some things in the love department, and now what you hoped would go away, might.

Neptune in Pisces stations direct, affecting your sector of endings. And this can bring powerful change to your life where the chains of emotional bondage break and new things can begin.

Taurus

You may be disappointed by someone you thought was dependable, but they are not who you imagined them to be.

Neptune in Pisces stations direct, affecting your sector of friends, and the fake, phoney person in your life may ghost you, but that might be a good thing. Just remember to say, 'Thank you, next.' Do not take this exit personally.

Gemini

You cannot expect to control everyone's gossip about your relationship with an X, especially when people have decided that they will say whatever comes to mind, no matter if it's factual.

Neptune in Pisces stations direct, affecting your sector of reputation. So, you can try to fight the group think or hold your head up high knowing that you have the real story. Leave them to figure it out later.

Cancer

You have a strong sense of what is right and wrong, and sometimes this feels challenged. Neptune in Pisces stations direct, affecting your sector of faith, and some of the falsehood or things you've put importance on will be reconsidered. You may finally figure out what you want, and what you don't when it comes to love.

Leo

You have been holding back on something but now you see that it has no hold on you.

Neptune in Pisces stations direct, affecting your sector of secrets. And some of the things you feared could keep you from finding true love will no longer be relevant. It's not that they go away, but the sense of dread you've felt will life and you can finally breathe.

Virgo

You are either in or out, and there's no in-between, Virgo. So, when Neptune in Pisces stations direct, affecting your sector of marriage and commitment, you will come to terms with the level of your desire to remain in a relationship (or not) will be clear, and you won't even have to say much. They will know.

Libra

You have to take into consideration your physical well-being. Neptune in Pisces stations direct, affecting your sector of health, and it's going to drive home how important it is to be with someone who gives you all you need emotionally instead of draining you. You will want to have better in your life, and not settle for less than what you deserve and need.

Scorpio

Sometimes what you thought would be wonderful is not what it appeared to be, but now you see that clearer than ever before.

Neptune in Pisces stations direct, affecting your sector of pleasure. Expect for some ideas about love to change for and give you a reason to make some personal adjustments to your time and routine, too.

Sagittarius

You have let some people creep too far into your personal life, but now the boundaries are going to go way up.

Neptune in Pisces stations direct, affecting your sector of family, and some of the people who have felt that their role in your life was of high importance may see a fall from grace and find themselves off the pedestal you once put them on.

Capricorn

You used to say things and let someone know how you feel, but it's fallen on deaf ears and now, you're tired. Neptune in Pisces stations direct, affecting your sector of communication, and this brings the rants to a halt. You are more prone to be silent and perhaps this will finally give them the wake-up call that has been needed.

Aquarius

You can't buy love and you can't buy happiness but you can buy peace of mind when you need it as knowing you can support yourself makes you braver. Neptune in Pisces stations direct, affecting your sector of money. You'll want to put your priorities in your own hands, and reclaim your personal power soon.

Pisces

You have to make a few important decisions that you've put on hold, but now that you are certain about what you need, you'll not let this chance pass you by. Neptune in Pisces stations direct, affecting your sector of identity. You have certain things about who you thought you needed to be to please others that need to go, and now is the time to do it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.