Your daily horoscope for December 1, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Ok, Aries. Time to drop the tough person act, and let someone else help you when you need the support.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of shared resources and secrets, and opening up to a friend and confiding about your troubles can be so healing for you.

Let go of your pride, Aries, as sharing from the heart is exactly what you need right now.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Don't allow naivete to become your stumbling block. It's important for you to wisen up and see things for what they are.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of partnerships, but are you trying to do it all yourself?

You can tell when things aren't right, and this is when you need to talk about your feelings. Don't just assume people have your best interest in mind. Clarify, clarify, clarify.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are getting way too comfortable for your own good right now, Gemini.

You think that you know what you want, but when you have the chance to commit to an idea, you often leave to let others do the heavy lifting. You've got more important things to try, but this is not working for you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of routines, so pay attention.

You're going to have to lean in and listen. Do that which provides a sense of wholeness for you, and when it doesn't, stay committed.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You need some peace and quiet, and a place where you can rest your mind. A sanctuary would be so good for you, and you will find it.

This is perfect for your life, Cancer. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of creativity, and a place to make something beautiful happen is a priority item.

Look away from the structure and restrictions. Focus on your inner life to visualize what would work with the space you have.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Set an intention about the type of environment you want to have when you walk in the door of your house. Home is supposed to be a place where you feel welcomed.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of home, it's time to do some energy clearing. You tend to pour so much more of your time and attention into your house to make it inviting, relaxing and personally all yours, so if it's not happening. Ask yourself why? What needs to change?

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The way you need to be spoken to and the way you want others to connect with you is about to change for the better.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of communication, and there are so many challenges and inconsistencies to face.

You may feel like the world is coming down on you, but wisdom is by your side. When you have to confront a person, the right words will come out in the way you hoped they would.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of money, and this topic is going to be a tough spoke for you this week.

You loaned something to someone and they did not repay you. This is going to be the wedge in your friendship.

In fact, you may determine that in the future, you'll not leave yourself wide open to not having access to what you want and what belongs to you, and if a friend has to go without, then so be it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of identity, and this can be such a trying and challenging time.

Scorpio, especially if you've not taken the time to get to know yourself or to understand where you're coming from. Call a time out and take the time to pause and enjoy life. Return to the basics.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of hidden enemies.

Forgive, but you will never forget. You know that there are dark-hearted people in the universe, and this is not what bothers you the most. You're also concerned with delayed karma.

You dislike that there's an effect far-reaching to hate when it comes to serving karma up cold. But sometimes things are connected in such a way that you don't understand. Trust the hand that it seems you've been dealt. Wait and see.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of friends, and the best way to hang out with someone is one-on-one, so you can chat and have some deep conversations.

There's something so beautiful about being around good, quality company, and this is what you really need more of this week.

There are so many people with who you wouldn't mind spending an evening with, so book a date.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of career, and if you're ready for a change, hesitate no more.

Things are starting to open for you, especially if you're searching for a better-paying job or to move into remote work at your company.

It's a good week to put your feelers out at your job and to also inquire about how you can participate in any meetings that make sense for you to attend.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of belief, and you may find yourself shattered in what you thought about a person or something you hoped would be true.

This can be an eye-opening spiritual lesson that you will take time to unfold and understand. But the joy of observing people who love what they do has been priceless.

