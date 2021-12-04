One Card Tarot Reading For December 5, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, December 5, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Frugal or spend-thrift? This is a card about buying something you need, but also can be expensive.

Make a budget or a financial plan. Buy once, buy right, so if you do have to spend a lot, it's an item that will last you a while.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Lately, you've been resisting your more generous side, and to the people who know you well this is coming across as slightly stingy.

It's not like you to act so territorially, Taurus. Are you feeling worried that there's not enough to go around or that there's a lack of something in an area of your life?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

You know much more than most people, and it's this knowledge you possess that makes you a wise person that individuals are drawn to.

Today, you might find yourself teaching a lot more than you usually do. Share openly. Be transparent.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

There's a strong need for security in your life. You have a lot going on in your family, and the tension can create problems for you.

How you feel about life and your place in the world right now is shaken. This may feel impossible to resolve, but you're super close to a solution.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

This card indicates a need for change that's in reaction to things that are happening around you.

You might not want more change in your life, but if a situation isn't working out it's important to try new things and to think out of the box.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune, reversed

A streak of bad luck as fallen on you and you might wonder what did you do wrong? Why you? But, you might not have caused or created any of these problems.

This could be a dark period meant to build up character and give you some lesson you will need to have learned later on in your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have to make a decision about who you want to be with, and it's going to come down to who you can be yourself around.

You know that love is so important, and you have self-love.

So trust the feeling that tells you not to be with someone that makes you feel like you have to walk on eggshells.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

No one wants to hear bad news, but today, you might get word that something has happened to a dear friend of yours, and there won't be much for you to say except that you're sorry it happened and that you're there for them.

This can be a heavy burden on your friend's heart, and it will be good for you to just be there to show that you care.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

A financial problem can come up out of the blue.

You may not have time to prepare, but you will figure out how to land on your feet once again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You are overthinking and this is a sign that you feel stuck.

You may need to do something drastic to bring a little spark in your life, perhaps through love or friendships that are based on a common interest.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You appear to be slightly wishy-washy right now. The question is are you in or out? Do you want to grow or don't you.

You are the best person to make those types of decisions, and no one need to make those choices without your feedback.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You are going to do something amazing, and it's only a matter of time to see where the truth in you life can be studied.

You have so many great things happen in your life that it can be so hard to find them all.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.