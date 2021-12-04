3 Zodiac Signs Who Break Up During Uranus Opposite Saturn Starting December 5, 2021

If there's one thing that's truly uplifting and positive about the transit known as Uranus Opposite Saturn, it's that it makes things very clear in our minds.

If we have an issue that we've been on the fence about by the end of this transit, we'll know what to do about that issue. Clarity is big here, and so is the need to make unilateral, and sometimes cold decisions.

In love, this tends to be a 'Ride or Die' situation, which essentially means "get on this motorcycle and ride with me forever, or get the hell off my lawn, man."

In this case, it's more than likely going to end up with the latter because this is break-up season, and we need to be mentally and emotionally prepared for the consequences.

We will feel very justified in our decisions, during Uranus Opposite Saturn. This also means that if we're on the verge of a break-up, it's not going to end peacefully.

This isn't the 'shake hands and be friends' kind of break-up. It's the all-out war kind. Let the ghosting begin!

Zodiac Signs Who Break Up During Uranus Opposite Saturn Starting December 5, 2021

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

OK, you've had it. It's done. No more. That's how you feel now about the person you have come to call your lover.

And, if all goes well, tomorrow, that person will no longer have that name, as you plan on ditching their sorry butt as soon as you possibly can. If you could chuck their stuff on the street today, you would, but why not just make them carry it on out themselves?

The last thing you want to do is help them in any way, but you are totally sure of one thing: they need to be gone.

Pronto. While Uranus Opposite Saturn doesn't bring out your most compassionate side, it most definitely works well with Scorpio energy. It has no patience and neither do you.

You know what you have to do, and you waste no time doing it. You're going to break-up with your partner-person, whether they want to or not.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You're at the point where you know, in your heart, that you can no longer go on pretending that this thing you call a relationship has anything to do with love. What you do have is boredom and disappointment, and because you are also very smart, you know that life is short and not for wasting any more time.

So, Uranus' Opposite Saturn energy moves through and around you, letting you know what to do, which is, of course, to break up with the person who bores you so reliably.

You can no longer spend another minute with them, and there might even be a chance that you have someone else on the line-up, just waiting to take their place. Rebounding ahead of time, in other words. You've got your plan in place, now the only thing left is to get rid of the original partner.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Breaking up is the last thing you've ever wanted to do with anyone, ever. You sign on for life, and time and time again, you end up with a few good months or years and then it all goes kaput. That's because you are a human being, Pisces, and we are truly flawed.

We do this; we get hurt and so we hurt back. It's our only defense, at times. And now, here we are again, in Uranus Opposite Saturn, a transit that has no compassion for 'the other side.' You understand that you're about to hurt someone deeply, but you can't help yourself because that's the only way to get out.

And 'get out' is exactly what you need to do, it's what you're on your way to do today. Uranus Opposite Saturn is a pain bringer, but it can also be thought of as a 'palate cleanser.' Yikes.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

