Love Horoscope For Sunday, November 28, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 28, 2021.

Aries

Venus is in Capricorn, your sector of reputation, and Aries, your self protective stance is important right now.

You may be feeling as though you need to be more on the defensive side when it comes to your reputation around others.

Slander and any type of gossip will be on your radar, especially if it involves a significant other and a messy break up or your decision to stay in a relationship others don’t agree with you on.

However, this is not something to take lightly. Remain cautious in all that you say and do. Tread carefully.

Taurus

Venus in Capricorn is in your sector of belief. Write down what your convictions are about a relationship and a partner.

It’s good for you to gain some clarity even if you’re already dating someone but are on the fence about things.

Make a list of all the things that you want in a desired partner, and does this person stack up?

If not, you may be pondering for quite some time as to whether or not you are truly in this for the long-haul.

Regardless, this is the time for you to challenge everything you think and to get to the bottom of what it is you truly want — from the heart.

Gemini

Venus in Capricorn is in your sector of secrets.

The planet of love is in detriment went in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, so it’s hard for you to really grasp house someone you care about could not be fully transparent with you right now.

This is going to be a challenging day for you as you struggle with the desire for intimacy, but maybe not getting as much as if you would like

Cancer

Venus in Capricorn activates your sector of commitments. Slow and steady wins the race when it comes to love for you.

You are in a position where you’re ready to get married, or move in together.

Then talk about the future. Make this the most important chat you have this week.

If you aren’t sure how to approach it, start to plant seeds and feel out the situation.

Leo

Venus in Capricorn, your sector of daily duties, not everyone needs or wants to have their relationship communicated in acts of service.

You may be doing quite a bit for your significant other and thinking that that’s translating into the three words that they long to hear.

Be sure to say "I love you" even if you are doing things that show your care and concern.

Sometimes it is a little things that count, but it’s nice to hear how do you feel verbally to

Virgo

Venus in Capricorn is your sector of romance.

Do you want more than just words right now and you were looking for someone who gives you the impression that they are all and through their actions.

If you are with someone who comes across very superficially, and may grow exhausting for you quite quickly.

This could be when you decide that a person you’re dating isn’t really worth your time anymore.

Libra

Venus in Capricorn, your sector of home and family means that today you are the core person that everyone needs to hear from.

You are going to be the glue that holds the family together in many ways. It may be just picking up the phone and letting others know that you care or actually taking on responsibilities that others need to have done.

Some people may be needing more of you than others, but you will definitely have a busy day and throughout it all it will be filled with love.

Scorpio

Venus in Capricorn, your sector of communication means that someone may be a little rough around the edges today, and it will be hard for you to feel as though you can let your guard down.

Intimacy is going to be difficult, and it can seem almost impossible to grasp. Try not to take this personally; it really is not you, it’s them.

Sagittarius

It’s good when you are able to pay for things and have the cash to provide for others.

You are in a strong position to demonstrate yourself as an equal with a partner in and out of the bedroom.

Right now things are going well, and you have the ability to let your hair down and relax, especially when it comes to being generous with others.

Capricorn

It’s important to put yourself first today even though you are still trying to navigate and balance and needs of others.

Give yourself a little extra time to do the things that are on your own priority list and be careful not to let other people bombard you with task that robs you of your personal time.

Aquarius

It’s one thing to love people, it’s another thing to let them in your life, especially after you have felt stabbed in the back.

Right now there’s many questions that need to be answered, so before making assumptions about someone’s motives, be sure to ask what is going on.

However, at the end of the day if you have gathered all your facts, and you still find that this individual is likely not good for you, then maybe it’s best to put some safe distance

Pisces

Everyone needs that strong friend to get some good advice even the kind that they don’t really want to hear.

You are going to be delivering some heavy treats today. Try to do so and doses.

As it can be hard for someone to listen to your honesty, even if you are being gentle with the delivery right now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.