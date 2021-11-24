One Card Tarot Reading For November 25, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, November 25, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Take a trip down memory lane by looking at old photos from childhood or reminiscing about the past with family and friends.

This is the first holiday where you can start to let yourself go and not worry your head about what's to come or what you have to do when you get back to normal life. Enjoy yourself!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Leave things in the past, Taurus. You have so many things that you can bring back up and revisit, but why? What good will it do you now to keep living life in the rearview mirror?

There's nothing but the future, so keep that chin up and look past all the mistakes you made. Make better decisions and rework things in the way you want them to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

It's easy to fester over the little things, but you know this only clouds your vision and hinders you from seeing clearly.

You are being way too harsh with yourself, Gemini, and the person who needs to be your number one cheerleader is yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Your inner calm will help you to get through life's tough storms. You have learned the hard way one too many times that losing your cool does not help a problem to get better. In fact, it's the opposite.

Things get worse when you aren't in control. Remain calm today, and don't let life pull you into the undertow.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Think outside of the box, Leo. You have a lot of ideas to put into motion, but without a game plan, you may not see them through.

So, rather than say you don't have time, make time. Find a way to squeeze into your schedule what you need to do, like form a plan, prepare, and pursue success like you know you can.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

No one can remain at the top forever, and the person who has been holding you back because they are always everyone's favorite may have something come up so you can get your chance.

If you've been thinking of quitting, don't. Something good is coming your way, but you must persevere.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You're going to be in the zone today, Libra, and the inner confidence you feel is so attractive to others.

You're magnetic and pulling all the luck in your direction. If you have to make a major decision, today is the day to do it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

People can be so emotional at times, and when they try to make their drama your drama, it's oh, oh.

You don't want or need any of that in your life. You have to really set clear boundaries or you'll be up all night worried. Spare yourself the grief.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You have been working hard behind the scenes, so when you find that people aren't recognizing you in the way that you'd like, you feel a bit insulted to say the least.

You'll keep your nose to the grindstone for now, but when it's time to show who holds the cards, you will be the first to demonstrate your influence over the situation.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You are arguing too much with people that used to know you from the past, but they don't really know you now.

Don't put too much stock in their opinions. You have to focus on your life now, and not be dragged down at someone's whim or inability to see how much you've grown.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You have been really determined lately to get things moving forward. Your intuition can tell when the timing is right.

So, follow your gut, Aquarius. Your heart is leading the way, and silencing it will not work.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Your dream is worthy of being nurtured and cared for. If anyone is going to make your goals a reality, it's you.

Everyone has to start somewhere, right? So, you have hope in your heart for now, but the rest will come to you. Don't let limitations stop you from believing in yourself.

