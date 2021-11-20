One Card Tarot Reading For November 21, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, November 21, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Why wait around for something that may never happen, Aries? It's time to move on.

Life passes by in a flash, and you don't need to waste another moment beyond now on things and people that seem to not value your time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

A fresh start or do you want things to remain the same? You don't have to change everything to get another change. You can make an adjustment and tweak as you go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

A deceptive person whom you thought you could not trust has proven themselves to be honest and trustworthy. You can let your guards down now. You can rest easy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Don't overspend, Cancer.

As tempting as it is to take advantage of all the early holiday specials, you don't want to be premature when it comes to your finances. Plan it out. Don't be an emotional shopper.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Everything is better with friends. A creative idea can be sweetened by inviting a friend to do it with you.

You can learn from each other. Your friend can help you to do your best work, and you might even find it fun to try their way of doing things, too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Plans can change on a dime, and so you'll want to have a plan b in place.

You might be disappointed or worried about how you can help to make things work even though the weather or an out of control event has let everyone down. It wasn't meant to be, and later may be better — perhaps even protective.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

You have big plans up your sleeve. You might let others in on your desires on social media by hinting at what you'd like to do and how.

If you don't want your significant other to know what you have in mind because you hope to surprise them, try resist letting out your ideas in obvious, and not so obvious ways.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

A new start is what you need, Scorpio, and the way for you to have what you want is to plan ahead.

Use a bit of your forceful and assertive nature to push yourself to spend time mapping things out. Soon, you'll know what direction to take and how you will get where you want to go.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Your gentle-hearted ways are what make it possible for you to let someone off the hook and forgive them for what they have done to you.

You might not be able to befriend this person, but you won't harbor resentment and anger any longer despite the pain and suffering they have caused.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Hard work means that you are also entitled to enjoy life on your terms. You get to call the shorts on your big adventure.

You have a right to decide if you want to take the day off or go on a little adventurous sight-seeing. Take lots of pictures to remember the day!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Let go of expectations. They have become a burden on you and your relationships. Not only are these hard on you, but they are also difficult to bear on others.

Lighten the day's load and try to take things as they go and be more accepting of people who are in your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

A baby or child may be on it's way, and you are going to experience the joy of a new life either through your social circle or in your own family. This is an exciting time of hope, love, and growth!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.