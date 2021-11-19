How The 2021 Eclipse Season Will Impact Each Zodiac Sign’s Love Horoscope Starting November 19, 2021

This week an amazing event takes place, and it's one that has not happened for nearly 600 years. The Full Moon in Taurus is apogee, and it will be opposite of the Sun during a semi-lunar eclipse for the longest eclipse in 6 decades!

How will this 2021 eclipse season impact your zodiac sign's love life starting November 19, 2021?

When things like this happen, you have to ask yourself, "How is this going to impact me and my life?" Obviously, everything happens for a reason, and the stars often indicate that the seasons of our lives and the changes we will need to make (gracefully or sometimes by the will of another).

This lunar eclipse is what many astrologers call "karmic" and that's because this eclipse season is spiritual. It's hitting so many planets in such a way during a reset cycle. For example, Mars is entering a new cycle that will last for the next two and a half years. Venus will begin retrograde soon, and this is the ending of the Venus cycle from a few years ago.

Uranus is at the middle-mark of Taurus, and this chaotic planet that is involved in this particular eclipse is also generational and it will leave this earth sign in a few years too. Next month Jupiter enters Pisces for a year, and Saturn follows. These are clear signs that the seasons of life change, and it definitely can have an impact on your love life, too.

Many zodiac signs may not be interested in entertaining connections that they do not see lasting long starting November 19, 2021. If you’re with someone and don’t see it going anywhere you may be more likely to call it quits during eclipse season so you can pursue something more fulfilling for your soul.

It can be more taxing to spread your energy into flings that don’t carry meaning. There’s a time and a place for these things, but during this week's eclipse you may find that you would rather invest your infatuation in something of more substance that can enrich your life.

If you’re already committed, this eclipse makes this month great to build upon the foundations of your relationship and address how you can be a better partnership. It’s never too late to reinvent an established connection, no matter how much time has passed together.

Aries

(March 19 - April 19)

Aries, if you are only focused on the best moments in your relationship, you are setting yourself up for failure. Life is so much more than a highlight reel, and if you only focus on the big moments then you might miss the small, simple pleasures hidden in between.

Focus on the hard moments instead of trying to push through to picture-perfect moments. Sit with the discomfort so that together you can grow in your relationship. Nothing worth having wasn’t first worth trying.

Those picture-perfect moments for Instagram are truly few and far between. Don’t miss out on your own love story because it isn’t what the movies told you this would be.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, this eclipse you may be finding new and expressive ways to show your infatuations how much they truly care for them. Don’t cower aware of bold, dramatic flares of passion! This eclipse makes it a great week to truly express how much love is in your heart.

A fun way to bring yourself joy while in love is to find a way to get crafty! Creating valentines has always been a lot more meaningful than the store-bought after all. Be cautious though in how much money you invest in gifts for those you love, even if you’re going handmade.

If you’re seeking a new partnership, look for someone you would be proud to show off to your loved ones. Don’t settle for any energy less than someone you are loudly in love with.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it’s time to slow down and stop putting your relationships on a fast track. You may find that you like to rush through the big events when you’re falling for someone. However, how often do you find these connections expiring before their time?

This eclipse challenges you to enjoy the slow burn. Look for pleasures in brief touches, prolonged eye contact, coy texts. Don’t rush straight to the altar before you’re ready, especially if it feels like you need to follow through to the next steps.

You’re on your timeline, not checking off a list of what you’re supposed to do in life. Enjoy someone’s company and don’t worry so much about what you have to do next in love.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, it’s always important to get your friend's approval of who you’re dating. It’s nice to have that backup and it makes it so much easier to enjoy quality time together, especially on double dates. However, although your friends may have your back, they do not control your heart.

If you aren’t finding valid red flags but experiencing yourself falling deeper in love with someone, don’t worry about who else likes them. Allow yourself to follow your heart when it’s being pulled and see where it takes you.

You’re allowed to explore what moves you without the approval of others. Do what’s right for you, not what’s best for people outside of your relationship.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it will not be enough for those you are romantically involved with to tell them what you hope to do for them. Often you have made promises that you intended to keep but have not followed through. It’s not because you don’t care, it’s likely you’re overwhelmed. Yet, it still weighs on your partners.

This eclipse means that you ought to try to only make promises to things that you know you can commit to. Your partner may have wavering interests or belief in you when you keep telling them you’ll do what they need but don’t carry out the action.

The best way to build back your connection is to nurture it and show that you’re someone they can believe in. Stop making grand promises and make simple gestures to show that you’re there.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you love in beautiful ways that are truly unmatched. But do you love yourself just as deeply? Do you believe in yourself the way you do those who have your heart?

This eclipse season is asking you to focus your dreamy gaze back towards yourself instead of fawning over a new love interest. It’s time to take yourself out for a date, to show yourself the love that you can express.

You may want to put a pause on your romantic connections and if your partner knows you well, then this may be something that you have been suspecting may need to happen. Remember you can love someone before you love yourself, but the love you can give can be so much better if you give it to your soul too.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, this is eclipse season is asking you to challenge yourself to shake up how you view romance in your life. If you have been dating for a while without finding a serious commitment, go about it a different way. Download a different dating app, frequent a different date night spot, try to message someone you wouldn’t have before.

If you’re in a committed relationship then try a new adventure to share together, shake up your routine a little. Don’t get too comfortable that you come to a point where you stop growing together and just stay stagnant.

You may be feeling a little detached from love and view it as a challenge to try something new that has been interesting to you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, no one should be holding your heart so tightly that you have learned not to trust how you feel. You may be in a toxic connection right now, and while everything about this is urging you to flee, you’re staying put because you believe in the easy promises they deliver.

You know better than to stay in something like this and to settle for a love that doesn’t make you feel loved.

Scorpio, this eclipse says that if someone isn’t making you feel safe in your partnership, honor your own self before fleeing into the arms of someone who doesn’t have your best interest in their heart.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, since when are you one to flee from something that seems a little intimidating? Don’t you remember who you are, the daring adventurer who doesn’t back down from a challenge? It’s time to evoke that energy and move forward.

This eclipse in your love life you are being asked to face a mysterious match that is calling to you. Your past may be telling you to flee, making you a little afraid. But let your curiosity be louder.

Follow the love interest that keeps you up until the sunrises because you cannot shake their smirk from your mind. Let them drive you wild and see where your hearts entwined lead this epic romance.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it’s time to take a step back. You so badly want to be heard in your relationship that you are not letting your partner speak their part. You are not at fault, but maybe they aren’t either, and yelling back and forth is bringing no resolve.

Challenge yourself this eclipse season, listen, and move with the changes you are being asked to make. Make the effort to hear your partner instead of assuming that they are wrong. There’s no point to be made when it comes to love.

Find compromise instead of competition in your love life and you will know more peace.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, this eclipse season you must challenge yourself to lessen the stress in your life. Don’t go over the top to please your partner but instead ask to enjoy quality time together to give yourself a break.

You go above and beyond for the loves in your life, and while this is a beautiful incentive, it’s not leaving you with much to fill your own cup. Give yourself space and time. Organize dates at home. You may be surprised to find that they can be just as memorable as the ones you spend days planning.

You don’t need to perform grand gestures to impress someone. You are impressive enough as yourself.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may owe your partner an apology this eclipse season. As the events of the week proceed you may find that something they tried to express to you that you once dismissed turned out to be valid.

They aren’t looking for an I told you so moment, but it would mean the world to them if you told them you were sorry and asked how you could avoid this situation going forward. Sometimes love looks like healing the missed connection.

Give to your partner what you wished someone would give to you so long ago. You owe them that much if you wish to continue to bloom.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination. You can find out more about her on her website here.