3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 19, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a great day on November 19, 2021 will benefit from the Full Moon that takes place in the zodiac sign of Taurus on Friday.

It seems that the timeline for our lives gets sped up today as we experience our Partial Full Moon in Taurus Lunar Eclipse alongside the transformational Scorpio Sun.

Today has been an energetic portal that we’ve been moving towards all year as we have continually shed what was no longer serving us or our greater purpose, but part of that is knowing when to move on once we have learned our lessons.

This is the purpose of today’s energy and this eclipse.

When we think about the karmic lessons that we move through we forget that there is always a conscious choice that is involved. The true test of growth and a lesson learned is being able to be in a similar situation and make a different choice.

It’s with this that we heal what we were meant to learn in this lifetime and then are able to access the paths of fate more readily.

For many around the time of this eclipse, we are seeing that we have two choices in front of us; either we continue down the road that we already are, or we take the higher one.

Of course, one has more unknowns and is less predictable, but the other also may not lead to where we want to go.

No one is going to force our hand though and no one is going to make us choose because this is the purpose of karmic lessons and is something that is being highlighted around this time.

As we shift from the Gemini/Sagittarius Eclipse Axis to the Taurus/Scorpio one we understand that while we may have signed a soul contract prior to coming to earth, we still have to consciously choose our fate.

Yet to do so, we need to first heal our karmic wounds.

Today is a day to be grateful for what was but feel ready to look forward to what will be.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 19, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Though we are deep within Scorpio Season, you are taking center stage under the light of this Partial Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus. It’s an invitation to feel more deeply. To allow in what perhaps you’ve previously tried to ignore or bury. This is the start of your personal revolution and though it may also involve the fruition of change, it’s still not where you will ultimately end up.

To begin this eclipse journey today is to unknowing step onto the journey of deeper self-discovery and healing. This is your time to truly let the lunar events sweep through your life helping you balance stability with passion. In your own life right now you’ve been on a search for what stability even means, especially if we don’t define it in the traditional sense.

All of which has prepared you for this moment. Get ready to toss out everything that you think that you know. Letting go of any sort of attachments to what you think you need and preparing yourself to strip away all that is not needed for where it is you’re now going.

Today will feel like a blast of energy as you become excited for something you can’t even name, which is exactly what should be happening because sometimes it’s enough to simply be excited that we’re no longer who we were.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As a Sagittarius, you are always looking far off horizons in search of the next great adventure or puzzle piece of your life. It’s a beautiful yet sometimes exhausting way to live as you tend to struggle with ever feeling satisfied here and now.

While practicing mindfulness can help with this, it also involves making sure that you are aware of the affects that your decisions have on your life.

In the past few years under the current Eclipse Axis energy, you’ve learned to see life as a long hallway with a series of doors. Some are open, others seem to just take up space while there are also those that need a special key to unlock.

This is understanding that while you have free will to decide which to open and which path to choose, not all doors lead to the same destination. Some doors may lead to a room while others may lead to the start of a great journey.

As you’ve come to understand this you’ve been more careful with the decisions that you’ve made and because of that, you’ve reached a major karmic lesson point in which you are given the power of choice.

Are you ready to exit your karmic cycle and move on into what opportunities open, or can you consciously choose to stay within the pattern you’ve been in? This choice is only yours, but before you make it, make sure that you’re choosing from a place of love and not fear as this week has the potential to change your entire life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Just in time for wrapping up your birthday month you are being gifted with a new Eclipse Axis that includes your zodiac sign, even if this lunar event isn’t in it. Because we are beginning a brand-new cycle around this time, you can expect that theme to ripple through your life as well. Reflect back to the person that you were last year around this time and how much you have changed and grown; how much you have let into your life that you previously were close to.

This is part of that excavation and expansion energy that you will continue to move through for the next two years. If you think a lot has changed in the past few years, just wait to see what the Universe has in store for what’s next. Today’s energy should feel exciting, almost as if something big and heavy has finally been removed from your life even if nothing specifically looks different.

Because of a trine between Uranus and Venus, there also may be some unexpected events in your love life or in real estate dealings as well which should all prove to be extremely favorable. This is the point at which you start truly feeling like everything you’ve been doing is paying off and that maybe life really could be far better than you could have imagined.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.