30 Confident, Sassy Quotes That Make The Perfect Instagram Caption For Your Next Selfie

A picture is worth 1,000 words ... but captions are still important.

Struggling to find the perfect, fun selfie caption that shows that you're both fun and confident? We are here to help!

We get it. You just snapped the perfect selfie (after a million flop ones left in your camera roll), but now you have absolutely no idea what to use as your Instagram caption.

You definitely don't want to repeat yourself, because who does that? But then again, you really want your picture to say how you feel.

It certainly is a conundrum.

You obviously don't want to use some overdone, boring quotes either, because your selfies are so unique and you are definitely not boring.

Finding sassy quotes that actually go with your selfies can be so difficult.

For that reason, we have gathered these cute, funny quotes for you to choose from for your next bomb selfie.

Check out these 30 fun, confident and sassy quotes to use as Instagram captions for your favorite photos and selfies.

Tip: They can definitely be switched up a bit to fit different situations.

1. For when you don't have it all together.

"I walk around like everything is fine, but deep down, inside my shoe, my sock is sliding off."

2. When you are feeling confident and funny.

"I know looks aren't everything, but I have them just in case."

3. And for when you are feeling extra confident.

"Confidence level: Selfie with no filter."

4. When your drink is also in the pic.

"I doubt Vodka is the answer, but it's worth a shot."

5. When you are feeling extra snarky.

"Someday I'm going to eye roll myself into another dimension."

6. When your bff is included in your selfie.

"Sexy pictures. Crazy times. Sisters at heart, partners in crime."

7. When you want to show off your happiness.

"Be happy in front of people who don't like you, it kills them."

8. When your teeth are sparkling.

"Life is short. Smile while you have teeth." — Mallory Hopkins

9. When you are dressed to the 9's.

"I don't dress up for boys. I dress up to stare at my reflection as I walk by store windows."

10. When you return to social media after a hiatus.

"I haven't posted a selfie in a while but I still am very cute just to keep you updated."

11. When you are feeling that duality in yourself.

"Sometimes you gotta be a beauty and a beast."

12. When your outfit looks especially flawless.

"Life isn't perfect but your outfit can be." — Halle Berry

13. When you don't care about the haters.

"Too glam to give a damn."

14. For the post-breakup selfie.

"Just dropped my new single. It's me, I'm single."

15. When your hair is messy but you feel accomplished.

"Messy bun and getting stuff done."

16. When you're feeling more than just pretty.

"Don't tell me I'm the prettiest you've ever seen... Tell me I'm a warrior, tell me I'm stronger than any of the blows I've taken and I wear the scars well." —​ Jessica Saccone

17. When you clearly did not wake up like this.

"I woke up like this — said no one ever except for Beyonce and maybe a handful of models."

18. When coffee is life.

"Life happens. Coffee helps."

19. When you look like a million bucks.

"Make them stop and stare."

20. When you're feeling blessed and it shows.

"Too blessed to be stressed."

21. When you are not afraid of standing out.

"You don't worry 'bout fitting in when you custom made." — Drake

22. When you're in a good mood.

"My mood depends on how good my hair looks."

23. When that special someone makes it in your selfie.

"You're all mine and I'm not sharing."

24. When your selfie includes your best friend.

"I don't know what's tighter, our jeans or our friendship."

25. When the selfie was taken at an ungodly hour but you still want to appear enigmatic.

"Late night thoughts and you happened to be in them."

26. When your other half makes the cut.

"You are the pumpkin spice to my fall."

27. When you love your outfit.

"If you can't be better than your competition, just dress better." — Anna Wintour

28. When it's a group selfie.

"Okay ladies... Now let's get in formation."

29. When you feel like a boss.

"I'm not bossy. I've got leadership skills."

30. When you feel extra self-love and want to spread it around.

"If you can't see anything beautiful in yourself, get a better mirror." — Kendall Jenner

Mehruba Chowdhury is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.