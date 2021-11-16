Love Horoscope For Tuesday, November 17, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 17, 2021.

We are in the midst of changes that take place just before the Full Moon arrives. And for this reason, truths are revealed that can change the direction of our relationships, focus, and how we feel about ourselves.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Wednesday? Find out.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Aries

There's always room for hope, and it's not a waste of your energy, Aries. Everything in love is about choices and decisions.

You get to choose how you will care for another person It's you who decides if you will return love, keep trying or withdraw your love from a relationship that you no longer want to be in.

Taurus

Trust your intuition, Taurus, you have a strong sense of inner sensitivity that should be heard.

Your strength is obvious to anyone who meets you, but you have to be careful not to let others take advantage of your kindness. You have to be strong for you and sometimes you have to let others be strong for themselves.

Gemini

Love can feel out of sorts, and your life balance thrown off, Gemini. The truth is right in front of you, and you see it clearly, but your loving nature wants to give others the benefit of the doubt.

Why not do both? Call out what's real and also hold someone you love accountable. It's the loving thing for you to do.

Cancer

You don't have to be perfect to have someone love you in the way that you want, Cancer.

When you try to be someone that you're not it throws everything off balance. Be true to yourself, Cancer, and the right person will love you for you.

Leo

There's always room for compassion, and when you show it to others, you also have to accept that a person may not have the ability to return it to you in like fashion.

It's human nature to be selfish at times, and when you see this immaturity in someone you are involved with, it's your responsibility to be there for you and not allow it to persist.

Virgo

You need to find someone who understands you and who values your dreams. You are feeling stuck in this relationship, but you don't have to stick with someone or something that holds you back or doesn't make sense.

Even if you're not ready to leave the relationship right now, you can get help by talking to someone who understands and can help you to process your feelings.

Libra

Love can be one big adventure, and who knows, maybe the person you met online is the one.

Trust is the most important thing to cultivate right now, and across the miles it can feel like that's not so easy to do.

A part of you could be afraid of the miles and what it is you can't see. Riding this out until you're sure what direction you ought to take may be the best option.

Scorpio

Have faith that things happen for a reason. The person who doesn't want to be with you may not value who you are, but someone else will.

It's time for a fresh start and a new beginning. Even single, things will be strange at first, but slowly you'll find yourself again.

Sagittarius

Hold off on celebrating what you think is happening in your relationship. It's still too soon to tell. Divine timing can feel so perfect right now, and you are head over heals in love.

The transition is so exciting, and you'll want to keep both of your feet on the ground while your head is in the clouds and your heart soars with elation for having found someone to love.

Capricorn

A selfish person will not appreciate you because you're nice, and they won't be sorry when you leave because they realized what they have lost.

Listen to what people say, and also pay close attention to what they don't say as both reveal their character and truest feelings for you.

Aquarius

You have to be firm about your boundaries and remain uncompromising due to someone's assertiveness for no reason.

There comes a point when you cannot allow your desire to be with someone dictate choices that make no sense. Love, no matter how dreamy, was also made to be logical.

Pisces

You don't have to please anyone but yourself when it comes to who you love or want to marry.

Let go of the belief that you can be all things to one person, and you will also want to accept that one person cannot be all things you need for you either.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.