One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, November 12, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, November 12, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Things feel a bit hazy beneath the Pisces Moon. It's a time to explore the soul and to look at the depths of our emotional energy.

What does Friday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Sometimes you just have to say, 'it's over.' You may not like what another person is doing right now, but it's not your place to lecture, is it? You just need to let them learn on their own terms.

But, again, that does not mean you have to watch the trainwreck happen.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

A transformation is about to unfold and you won't even recognize the project you have started once it's completed. This is going to be a beautiful time for you. Awaken your heart to the possibilities.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Just say something that communicates your heartfelt care and concern. You may not know exactly what to say but showing empathy is appropriate. It's enough to know that you're there when needed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Wave the white flag of surrender. Not every single fight has to be won. You can let this one go. There's no gain for you or for anyone else; only losers in this war.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

You don't have to know all the answers. In fact, it's going to be more fun trying to figure things out. Go with the flow.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You have too many things that you need to figure out. You can't be all things to all people.

So, when you finally have things just the way you like them to be, you'll look back and see that you really did an amazing job.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

You have to detach from the process. There will be no restarting this project. You'll need to figure out how to complete this without manipulating or delaying it any further. It's not going to be easy doing something you're not necessarily proudest about, but done good enough is going to have to do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

You are beyond aware that this temptation is old news. You have learned to discern when you're walking into a situation that you should be backing out of. Listen to your instincts, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Loving someone well is not wrong. You may have fallen for the wrong person, but the act of caring and showing your concern was never wrong.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

You are human with feelings that matter. So, confusion about your situation can have you wondering why you didn't see things this clearly before. Love blinds everyone, and that may be your alibi.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

The rules need to break, Aquarius, and when you feel that they no longer make sense for you or anyone else, be the person who takes the first step forward.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Trust that your intuition will always lead the way. You have a strong connection to your inner voice, but when you shun what your heart says it feels disconnected. Don't tune your own spirit out. It's speaking for a reason.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.