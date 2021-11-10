3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Find Their Soulmate During Ceres In Gemini Starting November 11, 2021

When the Asteroid Ceres transits through Gemini, on November 11, we will feel like we've had a personal spiritual upgrade as if our minds are supercomputers and we've been implanted with new data — the kind that allows us to feel empathy and compassion.

One of the problems that we run into when we are looking for a soulmate connection, is that we bring too much baggage to the table, and therefore we do not show our best side.

When we show our worst side, we scare people away. Ceres in Gemini helps us to rid ourselves of much of that emotional baggage, thus leaving us 'clean' and ready to meet someone who wants to be with us — not our baggage.

This cosmic event also tends to bring out our cheerful side, which is definitely more attractive than our issue-laden presentation.

There's a very good chance we may find our soulmate during this transit, as its course is to help us transcend our darkness so that we may present as light itself.

Zodiac Signs Who Finally Find Their Soulmate During Ceres In Gemini Starting November 11, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You've always loved the idea of a soulmate. You want that kind of connection, and you rarely settle for anything that you deem mediocre in a relationship or friendship.

Ceres in Gemini is just the kind of astrological transit to make this idea very clear to you; there's no time to waste — you want what you want and you will use the power of your own will to manifest it. And, because luck is on your side during this time, you will find your soulmate.

And, as it goes with soulmates, they will see the same in you. You've finally come to the place in your life where you are ready to be truthful with someone — and that someone has to be trustworthy enough to accept your truth. You will find this person around November 11, and you will know exactly who it is when you meet them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Ceres in Gemini may have an odd affect on you, Scorpio - you may come to feel somewhat calm and collected during this time. There's a healing nature to this transit, and when you are healed, you are easy to approach.

Your natural inclination is to fend off strangers and be on guard around people. While this keeps you protected, it also isolates you - you need someone in your life who is willing to leap over those walls and face you, as you are...and this is the time for that to happen.

Ceres in Gemini gives you a feeling of safety; there's nothing out there that's too scary during this transit, and your calm demeanor works wonders on your attractiveness. When you are at peace, you're like a magnet for love. And love will make itself known to you around November 11, when Ceres in Gemini presents to you your soulmate.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

What's working in your favor here is Ceres in Gemini, which brings a new dimension to both your thinking and the way you express yourself. With words alone, you will 'test' the waters out with someone you believe may end up being more than just a friend, but a soulmate.

You've had your suspicions for a while now — you don't just 'get along' well with this person, you are attracted to their soul. You can't get enough of them, and as time goes on, it seems to culminate during this transit.

Ceres in Gemini inspires you to see this relationship as something special; this is no ordinary love, as Sade would say. You are so lucky, Pisces because you will come to know your soulmate during this very fortunate transit. Thank you, Universe!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda