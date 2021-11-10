One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, November 11, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, November 11, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We have beautiful spiritual energy with an 11/11 day, and the Moon is also in a zodiac sign that vibrates as this angel energy — Aquarius.

Aquarius is the 11th zodiac sign in astrology, and this means powerful manifestations are coming our way.

What does Thursday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You've been burned and now you're hurt. You're not quite ready to love again, but don't say that this is forever.

For now, time is what you need, and if you do the work of healing, you'll soon find that your heart is ready to open up again.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Love is all you need, but sometimes you also just want a hug from someone to tell you that everything is going to be alright.

You don't always want to be the tough one. There are times when you're heart needs a little protection, too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

It's so hard to be in a relationship that you feel is not working out.

There's a part of you wanting to hang in there to see if things improve, but with no end in sight, you might not feel it's a good investment of your time and energy.

Your heart may be pulling you in one direction while your mind is headed in another.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

There's nothing sweeter than surprising someone you love for the holidays.

It's going to be so hard for you to keep your plans a secret. You will have to work hard to resist letting your plans be revealed. It's so worth holding back until the big day is here.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Sometimes your heart will lead you in a way that you shouldn't go. So, when your intuition is telling you that you need to turn back around in the other direction, listen to it.

You don't want to wish you took advantage of this time later when you could have done so.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Your partner can be so stubborn and determined that it's hard to have a conversation about changes you need or want to make. You have been waiting so you can get their opinion.

Put a time limit on this though, so you can have a chance to focus on yourself, too.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

It's sad when you realize you didn't really know someone the way that you thought that you had.

They pretended to be something that they were not and now you're here wondering how that even happened. It's not your fault but learn from the experience. This will make you stronger.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

When a relationship is so unsteady and unstable, it throws off all other areas of your life, too. It's going to take time for you to catch your bearings again.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

It always seems to be something, doesn't it, Sagittarius? Today, you may wonder what in the world is going on and why are things not flowing the way that they ought to be.

You have to take a deep healing breath, Sagittarius. Even though the day is slightly off-course, things will get much better in no time at all.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

You are really ready to wipe the slate clean and to make a fresh start. Try not to think too much about the life you're leaving behind. Let this goodbye be the start of something amazing and new for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Your heart is in the right place. You have been wearing yours on your sleeve, and so when someone rejects the feelings you've so openly expressed it can hurt deeply. Their desire not to be with you isn't a reflection of your beauty, it just means you've not met the right person yet.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Great things are coming your way, and so try to remain optimistic.

You might feel down from time to time, but things are going to help you become a stronger, more resilient, and amazing person.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.