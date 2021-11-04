Love Horoscope For Friday, November 5, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 5, 2021.

We find what we need to settle down for a moment as Venus enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

This is a beautiful time for commitment and healing in all aspects of love and romance.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Friday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, November 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Respect is earned not just given freely. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of reputation.

And you will want to protect yours. When it comes to love, it's amazing how your tough exterior suddenly can become an old softie, and you'll belly up without thinking twice.

The only problem is you despise being a doormat, so this won't last long. Bring things back into balance, Aries, and you will find that you can stand strong and

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You need something (or someone) to believe in, Taurus. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of beliefs, and what's more precious or wholesome than the belief in love?

Bad things happen in relationships and it can cause you to lose sight of the joys and pleasure romance can bring (when you are with the right person).

Don't let the past rob you of a second chance at romance. The future is still full of promise for your romantic life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tell the truth, even when it's hard, Gemini. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of secrets.

There is a time and place for intimate secrets to come to the light, but not everything you have hidden from others about your past needs to be exposed.

You might want to wait to get to know someone better before divulging certain details that are personal and hard to share. It's good to know that you waited until the timing was just right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are more than just a one-night stand, Cancer. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of commitments, and this is when you have to put your foot down and decide if you will be in a relationship or not.

You may have given your all to be with a person and not received the same back in return. Your heart can feel like it's broken, but you'll heal and realize that this moment in time was for the best.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love is an action you decide to take each day, Leo. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of daily duties. You can unlearn a bad habit that hinders your ability to feel love and to experience a loving connection with someone.

You have a tendency to give your all, and when hurt, you pull back, but you don't have to keep undermining your love life by acting this way. It's time for a change, and you can start with one small interaction that you choose to take without reservation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Have fun when you can, and don't take everything so seriously, Virgo. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of play. Love is meant to be both serious and fun. You have to let your hair down and relax sometimes when it comes to romance.

Not everything needs to be perfect. You don't have to get it just right every time. It's OK for love to be a bit rough around the edges. You learn a lot from your relationship when you take things as they come.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Embrace what you know, as this can give you a strong sense of support and purpose, Libra. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of home and family.

You may want to start your own family soon, and when you think about your future with children, it could cause you to wonder if you'll be or not be like your own home of origin. This is a big decision for you to make and it's best not to go into it too lightly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have amazing charisma today, Scorpio, and it gives you a strong advantage over others. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of communication. You mean what you say this is part of your charm.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You have a strong determination and sense of courage when it comes to expressing your love for another person. You move others to take your opinion seriously, and if they don't, it's clear that you may not stick around to wait and see. You may just decide to walk.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You get what you need, and this leads you to a new appreciation of love, Sagittarius. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of money, and even though no one likes to talk about this subject when it comes to love.

It's true that you need it for the things you want to do: provide yourself and your family, get nice things, and enjoy a meal out or two. Keep working hard, Sagittarius. You're doing the right thing for love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Transparency in love is so important, and that's why you really ought to be yourself. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of identity.

What type of lover do you want to be? Are you looking to change who you are in order to be with someone else? It's important to truly know the answer to what you want so you can use it as a guide when dating.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What comes around, goes around, Aquarius. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of karma.

Bad things and good things happen to people in the same measure, so don't assume a mistake you made back when is the reason something negative is taking place now. it may just be the timing and this can change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love is all around you, Pisces, and it doesn't have to be with a romantic partner. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of friends. You can find what you need through others. Never underestimate the power of a sudden connection that just seems to feel right.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.