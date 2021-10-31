Love Horoscope For Monday, November 1, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 1, 2021.

The Moon enters Libra, and we find that things feel rocky in our relationships. Everything can be a bit off-balanced while Mars conjunct the Sun is taking place in Scorpio.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Monday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, November 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus in Sagittarius brings out your adventurous side, and it's good to take risks in your relationships. If you're on the edge not sure where things are headed, you have to mix things up.

You have to try new things. Keep things fresh and alive. And, if you're single, go out. Don't stay at home staring at your phone hoping for a match when you swype right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus in Sagittarius brings out your need to do things for others, and your charitable nature is ready to openly share all that you can within reason.

It's not easy to be generous in love because you might feel that's the fast path to being taken advantage of you. But, charity comes back to you, and you feel better when you're a giver. You don't want to

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Sagittarius brings out your desire to express your love in committed relationships, but you will find it hard when there's too much going on in your personal life.

But this is the exact reason why it's so good to focus on what's right in front of you. It's so easy to get tunnel vision and see the bad in life, but there are so many reasons for you to smile, Gemini.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Sagittarius brings out your desire to be healthy and to share the love of good choices and positive decisions with someone special in your love life.

Life is too short to play games with people's hearts. So, when you see a friend saying that she feels one thing but then does something else, it can be hard to call her out but necessary. You'll know how to find the right blend of stern kindness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There's no shame in wanting some affection, in fact, when you aren't getting your love cup filled to the brim a sad Leo you can become.

Today, Venus in Sagittarius brings out your need for romance; more hugs and love, so aim to get some in. If you are single and have no one to snuggle up with, perhaps visit family or spend time with your bestie.

Adopt a pet who will love you forever, and don't be afraid to be the first to initiate a warm greeting when you meet up with friends.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Things have been a bit hazy, even after Mercury retrograde ended and things started to improve for your zodiac sign. The day brings promise for some closure, but there's still work to do.

Venus in Sagittarius brings out your hope that your home will be more stable and not as chaotic as things have been lately.

You may have to work a little harder than usual to have everyone on the same page, or you could just lay low and let things work themselves out on their own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Sagittarius brings out your need to talk and to be heard, and even though you take a bit longer to say what you need to say, you are much more chatty than usual.

This is a wonderful time for you to deepen your relationships with others. You're more open and receptive this week and sweet talk just fuels your spirit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Money problems can cause problems with control and issues related to fears of loss. It's when people have opposing mindsets about money

Things are intense in love, too, when it comes to finances. Venus in Sagittarius brings out certain demands in your financial life, and a bit of stress can creep its way into your relationship as a result. Be patient, though. Things will work themselves out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're so independent that when others won't give you what you've earned in love or relationships, you will give it to yourself.

Now, this is where you start to shine in the area of love because Venus in Sagittarius brings out your desire to love yourself for all your flaws and shortcomings, even if others think you're rough around the edges. In the end, it's a win.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

No one likes to feel trapped by the past, and when you sense someone is holding something over your head like a rotten carrot, you might decide that you've had enough of their shenanigans.

Venus in Sagittarius brings out your need for closure, and your desire to tie up loose ends in life so you can move on. This may mean pulling out the relationship scissors and snipping a person out of your life, for good.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's hard to know whether or not you should pick up the phone to call someone you like or wait and see if they initiate your interaction. This game of catch-up and see is going to drain your energy and make it impossible for you to feel as though you have any idea where things are headed.

Venus in Sagittarius brings out your love of friends and the people you want to know a bit better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When you fuel your passion and mind everything else falls into place and pours into your love life, too.

So, why not get artsy and do new things. Venus in Sagittarius brings out your love for work and a desire to start a new passion project.

You might enjoy getting ahead of the game and making something fun for your home winter decor or maybe start planning your couples' ugly sweaters for the family contest.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.