One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 31, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, October 31, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Sunday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 1, the Leader.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 1s include Dan Rather, Scarlett Johansson, and Jack Nicholson.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Life is tough, and you are tougher. Be assertive. There's little wiggle room for problems that you know are stopping you from attaining what you what out of life.

Attack them head-on instead of pulling the blanket over your head to hide. You might have to do what you need to do scared, but guess what? When you get where you need and want to be, it will be worthwhile.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Things happen for a reason, but you can push the envelope a little bit. Wish upon a star, Taurus. Your spirit guides are tuned in. The supportive energy is there to give you the guidance and help you have been praying for.

Look up from your cell phone, and you'll see that the world has been waiting for you to believe in the power of a miracle. Things will get better. Promise.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You're smart. Way smart. Yet, there's a lot that you have to figure out so it's sensible to wait for all the facts before you rush to make a decision.

You don't want to regret doing things that you know in your heart weren't meant for you to try. Caving into peer pressure or doing what your friend says is right isn't smart anyway. You are your own person. You have to listen to your own heart.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Because you're so talented, a lot is expected of you. Why give the best of your time to another person who apparently is not considering the fact that you have put your life on hold for a time to figure things out?

It's important that you don't allow yourself to get too comfortable with the waiting game.

Maybe you should start doing things as if the situation was completely resolved and see whether or not the other person is willing to wait for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Tough times in love lead to even tougher choices. Do you want to stay together or are you ready to call this the end? It's a lot easier to promise unconditional love when you are with someone and everything is going great.

But, when you have a lot of problems and are arguing all the time it can feel as though the only way to stop the pain is to just give up. However, ask yourself whether or not you see any resolution in sight?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have a lot going for you, so when you notice that there are things that you can do but don't it nags away at your spirit and eats away at your heart.

The thing is that each of your skills isn't supposed to be used all at the same time. There are times to integrate and times when you ought to pick one thing and focus on that. You will feel so much better when you know exactly what you need to do and can do it effortlessly.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Deep down inside you know you are a soulful person, so when you hear that inner voice speaking loud and clear, why do you choose to ignore it?

Listen, Libra. This is your future that you're playing with. When you feel your anxiety rise or that something isn't right, it's important to pay attention to those emotions and do something about them. This is about your life. What are you waiting for?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

So, you've got it all figured out and you know what you want and you have decided that this is the only way for you to get it.

You didn't plan for things to get so complicated, but that's just the way things happened, and right now, there's not too much you can do about it except to accept that these were the cards you were dealt. Now, it's time to change the hand and do something new.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Everyone says it's important to trust your feelings, but feelings are complicated.

You shouldn't limit yourself to judging how things are right at the moment. Of course, your gut instincts matter but you are smart enough to know that this is just one part of the entire equation. Are you hungry? Are you feeling lonely?

There are other factors that could be persuading your feelings and making it difficult for you to see things clearly. Get down to the basics of your personal needs, and then go back to square one to decide what it is that you want.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

It's a lot to wrap your mind around when something sudden and unexpected happens and you are left to clean up the pieces.

You have to first allow the shock to settle, and then once you are able to fully grasp the situation that is at hand, then, and only then, are you able to really fix this problem from the inside out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

Not everything is going to jump out at you for you to see. Sometimes you have to scratch beneath the surface in order to know what it is that you are unaware of.

This can be so frustrating because how can you know what questions to ask if you don't know that you even need to ask the question, right? As much as it makes sense that you are in a precarious position, awareness is truly your own responsibility. And knowing that you don't know is the first step.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

Not everything has to happen right now. It's good to take a break from what you have going on around you.

This will give you a chance to regroup. So take a leisurely day. Enjoy life at a slower pace. Let yourself be bored because this is where creativity is born.

